Dr. G. Thomas Budd of Cleveland Clinic to discuss Anixa's investigational breast cancer vaccine trial that met primary and secondary endpoints and was funded by the U.S. Department of Defense

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. ("Anixa" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced that G. Thomas Budd, M.D., of Cleveland Clinic and principal investigator of Anixa's Phase 1 breast cancer vaccine clinical trial, will present at the 2026 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), being held December 8–11, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas.

Dr. Budd will participate in a special scientific session titled "Harnessing Immunity for Breast Cancer Prevention: Emerging Vaccines," scheduled for Tuesday, December 8, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Central Time. His presentation is titled "Alpha Lactalbumin for TNBC Prevention." The presentation will focus on Anixa's investigational breast cancer vaccine, developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, and its potential to prevent triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). The breast cancer vaccine recently completed a U.S. Department of Defense-funded Phase 1 clinical trial.

The special session will explore three distinct vaccine approaches being investigated for breast cancer prevention and interception. The session will be moderated by Mary L. "Nora" Disis, M.D., of the University of Washington and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. In addition to Dr. Budd, the scientific presenters will include Susan Domchek, M.D., of the University of Pennsylvania, who will discuss BRCA-specific vaccines, and Olivera J. Finn, Ph.D., of the University of Pittsburgh, who will discuss ongoing clinical trials of MUC1-targeting vaccines for ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS). Patient advocate Pat Haugen will also participate, providing a patient perspective on the emerging field of cancer prevention vaccines.

"We are very pleased that Dr. Budd will have the opportunity to discuss our breast cancer vaccine at this important scientific meeting," said Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman and CEO of Anixa Biosciences. "The inclusion of a special session dedicated to cancer prevention vaccines reflects growing interest in the potential of immunotherapy to prevent cancer, rather than solely treating it after diagnosis. We believe our vaccine represents a promising approach in this emerging field, and we look forward to Dr. Budd sharing our work with the breast cancer research community."

Anixa's breast cancer vaccine is designed to stimulate the immune system to recognize and target alpha-lactalbumin, a protein expressed in many breast cancers, especially TNBC, one of the most aggressive and lethal types. The vaccine, originally developed through pioneering research by the late Dr. Vincent Tuohy at Cleveland Clinic, recently completed a Phase 1 clinical trial involving 35 women. The trial met its primary and secondary endpoints, demonstrating a favorable safety and tolerability profile, with 74% of participants exhibiting protocol-defined immune responses. The primary endpoint of maximum tolerated dose (MTD) was achieved in the key cohort of 26 TNBC patients receiving the vaccine. The MTD was not determined in two additional cohorts due to fewer patients enrolled than required. Anixa is preparing to advance the vaccine into Phase 2 clinical development to further evaluate its potential clinical benefits.

About the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium



The San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) is one of the world's leading scientific conferences dedicated to breast cancer research and treatment. The annual symposium brings together more than 11,000 researchers, clinicians, healthcare professionals, industry representatives, and patient advocates from around the world to share advances in breast cancer biology, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.



Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of liraltagene autoleucel, or lira-cel, an ovarian cancer immunotherapy being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell (CER-T) technology. This technology is differentiated from other cell therapies as the natural ligand of the FSHR receptor, FSH, binds to the FSHR receptor on the tumor cell instead of an antibody fragment. Moffitt is a world leader in cancer immunotherapy treatments, pioneering next-generation cell therapies such as CAR-T, and tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) to harness the power of the immune system. The Company's vaccine portfolio includes vaccines being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to treat and prevent breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as additional cancer vaccines to address many intractable cancers, including high incidence malignancies in lung, colon, and prostate. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. The breast and ovarian cancer vaccines were developed at Cleveland Clinic and exclusively licensed to Anixa. Cleveland Clinic is entitled to royalties and other commercialization revenues from the Company related to these vaccine technologies. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on all stages of development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements



Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

Contact:



Mike Catelani



President, COO & CFO



mcatelani@anixa.com



408-708-9808

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SOURCE Anixa Biosciences, Inc.