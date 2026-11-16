Ambrosia Biosciences Announces the Nonclinical Data Profiles of Two Oral Small Molecule Programs: A GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Intended for Once-Weekly Dosing and a GIP Receptor Antagonist

AMB-895 and AMB-131 demonstrate highly differentiated PK profiles and robust efficacy in preclinical models

The data were shared as poster presentations at ObesityWeek® 2026

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambrosia Biosciences Inc. ("Ambrosia"), today announced nonclinical data in two poster presentations at The Obesity Society's Annual Meeting, ObesityWeek® 2026.

AMB-895, a novel oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist intended for once-weekly dosing, demonstrated sustained target coverage greater than EC 70 over one week, following a single 1 mg/kg oral dose in lean non-human primates (NHP). AMB-895 also resulted in sustained weight loss and reduced food intake over 14 days of once-weekly oral dosing in a lean NHP model. When dosed at 1 mg/kg, AMB-895 demonstrated 8% mean weight loss from baseline at day 14.

AMB-131, a novel oral small molecule GIP receptor antagonist, demonstrated higher exposure and target coverage at 24 hours in both mouse and NHP models, and enhanced weight loss induced by semaglutide in a mouse model of diet-induced obesity.

"Many treatment options for people with diabetes and obesity are limited by route of administration, tolerability and scalability. There is a significant opportunity to improve the patient experience through novel long-acting oral small molecule therapies that allow for flexibility in dosing and the potential to reduce treatment costs," said Nick Traggis, CEO. "We also believe the future of metabolic disease treatment will include oral combination therapies that can be optimized to balance efficacy and tolerability, and we've designed our small molecule programs with that opportunity in mind. Our GLP-1 receptor agonist portfolio of AMB-895, designed for once-weekly dosing, and AMB-702, for once daily dosing, combined with our GIP receptor antagonist and amylin agonist programs, give us a comprehensive and differentiated pipeline designed to pursue both opportunities."

About Ambrosia Biosciences Inc.

Ambrosia Biosciences Inc. is a privately held drug discovery company developing next-generation oral small molecule therapies for obesity and other metabolic disorders. By integrating structurally-enabled drug design with in-house medicinal chemistry and biology capabilities, Ambrosia is advancing a complementary pipeline of differentiated therapies. Ambrosia aims to expand access to cardiometabolic therapies that improve the patient experience while reducing the cost and complexity of treatment. For more information, please visit www.ambrosiabiosciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statement



This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," "opportunity," "goals," or "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding Ambrosia's goals, strategic plans and the advancement and expansion of its development pipeline. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the inherent risks and uncertainties of drug discovery and development. These forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the intended dosing intervals of AMB-895 and AMB-702, the potential for reduced treatment costs and the potential of combination therapy. Results from nonclinical studies, including studies in animals, may not be predictive of results in humans, and Ambrosia's programs may not advance into or succeed in clinical development. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Moreover, Ambrosia operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for its management to predict all risks, nor can it assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements it may make. Ambrosia undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Investor & Media Contact:



Ambrosia Biosciences



Andrea Flynn, Ph.D.



Chief Business Officer



PR@ambrosia.health

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ambrosia-biosciences-announces-the-nonclinical-data-profiles-of-two-oral-small-molecule-programs-a-glp-1-receptor-agonist-intended-for-once-weekly-dosing-and-a-gip-receptor-antagonist-302939600.html

SOURCE Ambrosia Biosciences