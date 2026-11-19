MORRISTOWN, N.J., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a biopharmaceutical company advancing pemvidutide, an investigational balanced 1:1 glucagon/GLP-1 dual receptor agonist, in serious liver diseases, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 3:25 p.m. ET.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a biopharmaceutical company developing pemvidutide for patients with serious liver diseases. Pemvidutide, a unique dual-action investigational therapy targeting both glucagon and GLP-1 receptors in a balanced 1:1 ratio, is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), recently showed robust results in the RECLAIM Phase 2 trial in alcohol use disorder (AUD) and is being studied in alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD).For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

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Investor Contact:

Luis Sanay, CFA

ir@altimmune.com

Media Contact:

Marisa Sharkey

media@altimmune.com