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Press Releases

Alterity Therapeutics to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Drug and Device Conference

October 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

MELBOURNE, Australia and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alterity Therapeutics (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) (“Alterity” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing disease modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that David Stamler, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Canaccord Genuity Drug and Device Conference on Monday, October 12, 2026 at 3:50 p.m. AEST in Australia.

At the conference, Dr. Stamler will deliver a corporate presentation and will also host roundtable discussions with investors.

About Alterity Therapeutics Limited 

Alterity Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating an alternate future for people living with neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is focused on developing disease modifying therapies in Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) and related Parkinsonian disorders. Alterity is preparing to initiate a Phase 3 pivotal trial in MSA, a rare and rapidly progressive disease. ATH434, the Company’s lead asset, has demonstrated clinically meaningful efficacy in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial in participants with MSA. Alterity has further reported positive data in its open label Phase 2 clinical trial in participants with advanced MSA. In addition, Alterity has a broad drug discovery platform generating patentable chemical compounds to treat the underlying pathology of neurological diseases. The Company is based in Melbourne, Australia, and San Francisco, California, USA. For further information please visit the Company’s website at https://alteritytx.com.

Authorisation & Additional information
This announcement was authorized by David Stamler, CEO of Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Contacts:

Investors
Elyse Shapiro
ir@alteritytx.com

Remy Bernarda
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions
ir@alteritytx.com
+1 (415) 203-6386

Media
Melissa Tempra
NWR Communications
melissa@nwrcommunications.com.au

Casey McDonald
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
cmcdonald@tiberend.com
+1 (646) 577-8520


Australia Northern California Events Neurodegenerative disease
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