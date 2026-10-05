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Alpha Tau to Participate in October 2026 Investor Conferences

October 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

JERUSALEM, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. ("Alpha Tau", or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRTS, DRTSW), the developer of the innovative alpha-radiation cancer therapy Alpha DaRT®, today announced that company management will participate in the following investor conferences in October 2026.

Event:Fall Focus: Barclays Biotech 1x1 Day
Format:1x1 Meetings
Date:Tuesday, October 6, 2026
Location:New York, NY

  

Event:Investment Generation Conference
Format:Presentation
Date:Thursday, October 15, 2026
Time:12:30 – 1:00 PM
Location:Rishon Letzion, Israel


About Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.

Founded in 2016, Alpha Tau is an Israeli oncology therapeutics company that focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. The technology was initially developed by Prof. Itzhak Kelson and Prof. Yona Keisari from Tel Aviv University.

About Alpha DaRT®

Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) is designed to enable highly potent and conformal alpha-irradiation of solid tumors by intratumoral delivery of radium-224 impregnated sources. When the radium decays, its short-lived daughters are released from the sources and disperse while emitting high-energy alpha particles with the goal of destroying the tumor. Since the alpha-emitting atoms diffuse only a short distance, Alpha DaRT aims to mainly affect the tumor, and to spare the healthy tissue around it.

Investor Relations Contact:

IR@alphatau.com


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