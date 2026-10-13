Alpha Cognition Announces Publication of U.S. Patent Application Relating to Proprietary Manufacturing Process for ZUNVEYL®

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & GRAPEVINE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha Cognition Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOG) ("Alpha Cognition" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) published U.S. Patent Application No. 19/090,242, titled “Process for Preparing Benzgalantamine and Salts Thereof,” on October 1, 2026, as U.S. Patent Application Publication No. US 2026/0297103 A1.

The published patent application covers Alpha Cognition's proprietary manufacturing technology for benzgalantamine, the active ingredient in ZUNVEYL®. The application includes innovations designed to improve manufacturing efficiency, product quality, impurity control and production scalability, while also covering the preparation of benzgalantamine salts and related pharmaceutical compositions. The disclosed technology is intended to support the consistent production of high-purity benzgalantamine at commercial scale. The application further describes methods for controlling critical product characteristics, which are important for manufacturing reliability and product stability of the ZUNVEYL® franchise.

“The publication of this U.S. patent application represents another step in our strategy to build broad intellectual property protection around benzgalantamine and ZUNVEYL®,” said Michael McFadden, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Cognition. “The application is focused on manufacturing innovations designed to support consistent product quality, impurity control and scalable production. We believe these capabilities are important to the long-term commercial potential of ZUNVEYL® and our broader benzgalantamine development programs.”

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Cognitive Impairment with mild Traumatic Brain Injury (“mTBI”), for which there are limited or no approved treatment options.

ZUNVEYL is a patented drug approved as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, with expected minimal gastrointestinal side effects. ZUNVEYL’s active metabolite is differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that it binds neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ALPHA-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer’s dementia, and as an intranasal formulation for Cognitive Impairment with mTBI.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the prosecution and potential issuance of patents arising from U.S. Patent Application No. 19/090,242; the potential scope, validity, enforceability and commercial value of any resulting patent rights; the ability of the disclosed manufacturing processes to support product quality, reproducibility, impurity control, scalability and commercial manufacturing; and the Company's ability to protect and expand its intellectual property portfolio relating to benzgalantamine and ZUNVEYL®.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "target," "seek," "continue," or similar expressions. Although the Company believes it has a reasonable basis for these forward-looking statements, they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks that patent applications may not result in issued patents; that any issued claims may be narrower than claims currently pending; that issued patents may be challenged, invalidated, narrowed, circumvented or held unenforceable; that the disclosed manufacturing processes may not achieve the anticipated benefits; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

No assurance can be given that U.S. Patent Application No. 19/090,242 or any related application will result in an issued patent, that any patent granted will provide commercially meaningful protection, or that any resulting patent will remain valid or enforceable for its full term. Further information regarding these and other risks can be found under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC and Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

For further Information:

LifeSci Advisors, PJ Kelleher

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com