CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that management will present company overviews at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 38 th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET in New York City

Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET in New York City Citi’s 2026 Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 10:20 a.m. ET in Miami

A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.alnylam.com/events. A replay will be posted on the website within 48 hours after each event.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) is a leading global biopharmaceutical company and the pioneer of the RNA interference (RNAi) revolution. The Company is focused on developing transformative therapies with the potential to prevent, halt, or reverse disease. For more than two decades, Alnylam has advanced the Nobel Prize-winning science of RNAi, delivering critical breakthroughs and seven approved medicines. Alnylam has medicines available in more than 70 countries and a robust and rapidly expanding pipeline, in addition to consistently being recognized as an exceptional workplace and socially responsible organization. The Company is executing its Alnylam 2030 strategy to accelerate innovation and scale impact to transform human health. For more information, visit www.alnylam.com or follow Alnylam on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

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