Alloy's RNA discovery capabilities expanded to include a proprietary differentiated siRNA delivery technology through a strategic transaction with Transcera

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alloy Therapeutics, a biotechnology ecosystem company dedicated to democratizing access to drug discovery technologies and capabilities, today announced the introduction of TEMPER™ (Targeted Extra-Hepatic Modular Precision-Engineered RNA), a proprietary siRNA platform designed to advance targeted delivery of RNA therapeutics beyond the liver. The platform incorporates delivery technology accessed through a strategic transaction with Transcera, expanding Alloy's capabilities in RNA discovery and development.

Targeted delivery remains one of the central challenges in advancing RNA therapeutics, particularly for tissues beyond the liver. While siRNA therapeutics have demonstrated significant potential as a modality, reaching therapeutically relevant tissues such as skeletal and cardiac muscle continues to present technical barriers. TEMPER is developed to address these challenges by combining differentiated siRNA design with proprietary chemistries for tissue-targeting capabilities.

"Targeted delivery is one of the most important opportunities in RNA medicines today, and we see tremendous potential to expand what is possible beyond the liver," said Errik Anderson, Founder and CEO of Alloy Therapeutics. "With TEMPER, we're bringing together differentiated siRNA design and delivery technologies to help our partners pursue targets and tissues that have historically been difficult to reach. This is an important step in building the integrated RNA discovery capabilities needed to advance the next generation of genetic medicines."

Expanding RNA Therapeutic Delivery Beyond the Liver

TEMPER is designed as a modular platform that integrates siRNA design, proprietary chemistry, and targeted delivery approaches to support the discovery and optimization of RNA therapeutics across multiple tissues.

A key component of the platform is proprietary lipid conjugate technology to support delivery to extrahepatic tissues, including skeletal and cardiac muscle. TEMPER's modular architecture is also designed to be compatible with other targeting approaches, including antibody-oligonucleotide conjugates (AOCs), to extend delivery to the CNS and other extrahepatic tissues.

The platform's development will focus on evaluating tissue-specific delivery, functional gene knockdown, and performance across preclinical models. Alloy intends to build on these capabilities through continued research and development and strategic collaborations, expanding the range of therapeutic opportunities that can be pursued through targeted RNA delivery.

"The liver was siRNA's proving ground," said Venkat Krishnamurthy, Chief Scientific Officer of Genetic Medicines at Alloy Therapeutics. "TEMPER is built for what comes next: precision chemistry for stability and potency, plus targeting approaches that carry siRNA into muscle, heart, CNS and other extrahepatic tissues. We designed it so that siRNA delivery is no longer the limit on which diseases our partners can pursue."

Expanding Alloy's Integrated RNA Discovery Capabilities

The introduction of TEMPER represents an expansion of Alloy's Genetic Medicines capabilities and its broader RNA Discovery Services offering.

Genetic Medicines at Alloy already provides integrated discovery and preclinical development capabilities in antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), via its proprietary AntiClastic™ ASO platform, as well as AOCs. TEMPER adds an additional proprietary siRNA platform to this offering, complementing Alloy's existing antibody discovery capabilities and tissue-targeting technologies. Together, these capabilities are designed to provide partners with access to integrated molecule design, delivery technologies, experimental evaluation, and optimization to advance RNA therapeutic programs.

For more information about Alloy's Genetic Medicines capabilities, visit alloytx.com/genetic-medicines/

About Alloy Therapeutics

Alloy Therapeutics is a Product Development Organization supporting partners in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drug programs. Alloy provides AI-powered biotechnology infrastructure through proprietary technology platforms, integrated services, and company creation. Its capabilities span antibodies and multispecifics, genetic medicines, cell therapies, and drug delivery and targeting.

As a PDO, Alloy will never develop its own drug pipeline, ensuring full alignment with its partners’ success. Founded in 2017, Alloy has licensed more than 120 therapeutic programs, including more than 25 in the clinic. Alloy is headquartered in the United States, with operations in Europe, Japan, and the Middle East.

Learn more at alloytx.com and connect with Alloy on LinkedIn and X.

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Nora Dowd

Director, Marketing

nora.dowd@alloytx.com