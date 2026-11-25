Judges award top honors to the company's in vivo MAST CAR-T platform, designed to selectively eliminate the mast cells that drive severe allergic reactions and mast cell diseases

MIAMI, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllerGene AI Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing first-in-class in vivo mRNA-tLNP CAR-T therapies for mast cell-driven diseases, today announced that it won the first-place award for life science presentations at the 2026 New York Venture Summit. The summit, presented by young Startup Ventures, took place November 18–19 at the Javits Center in New York City.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Sidharth "Sid" Kerkar, M.D., presented AllerGene's strategy and execution to venture capitalists, corporate investors, family offices, and angel investors. Every company presentation at the summit was judged, and AllerGene received the highest score among all life science/biotech presenters.

AllerGene's approach engineers CAR-T cells directly inside the body, using messenger RNA delivered by T cell-targeted lipid nanoparticles. The resulting transient CAR-T cells are designed to selectively and safely target tissue-resident mast cells, the immune cells that trigger allergic reactions. The company believes this approach could offer a safe, scalable, off-the-shelf alternative to ex vivo CAR-T manufacturing.

The company is advancing its platform toward first-in-human studies. Its target indications include mastocytosis, chronic urticaria, anaphylaxis, food allergies and allergic asthma.

"We are honored that the judges at the New York Venture Summit ranked AllerGene first in the life science and biotech category," said Dr. Kerkar. "Today's therapies for severe allergies and mast cell diseases largely manage symptoms. We are working to address the root cause by eliminating the disease-driving mast cells themselves. This recognition tells us that investors see both the unmet need and the potential of our platform."

"Presenting alongside so many strong companies made this award especially meaningful," Dr. Kerkar added. "We look forward to continuing the conversations we started in New York as we advance toward the clinic."

About AllerGene AI Therapeutics



AllerGene AI Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing first-in-class in vivo tLNP mRNA chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) therapies to prevent and treat severe allergic and mast cell-driven diseases. Its platform draws on advances in mRNA delivery and cellular engineering to selectively target mast cells with the potential to induce an immune reset. The goal is durable protection against life-threatening allergic reactions and new options for patients with mast cell diseases. The company's research and development is supported by AI enablement. For more information, visit allergene.ai.

About the New York Venture Summit



The New York Venture Summit, presented by youngStartup Ventures, is an annual gathering that connects venture capitalists, corporate VCs, family offices and angel investors with the senior executives of early-stage and emerging growth companies. The 2026 summit was held November 18–19 at the Javits Center in New York City. For more information, visit youngstartup.com.

Contacts



Investors and Media: investors@allergeneai.info

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SOURCE AllerGene AI Therapeutics