ALK to present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

ALK (ALKB:DC / Nasdaq Copenhagen: ALK B) today announced that the company’s president & CEO, Peter Halling, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London taking place from 16 - 19 November 2026 on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, at 10.00 AM GMT / 11.00 AM CET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible through this link and available on ALK’s investor site: Investors | ALK, where a recording of the webcast will also be archived after the event.

Representatives of the company will be available for meetings at the conference.

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy. ALK's activities cover the entire value chain of developing, sourcing, producing, and marketing a diversified portfolio of products for diagnosing and treating respiratory allergies and severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) in both children and adults. Headquartered in Denmark, ALK employs around 2,800 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Nasdaq: ALK B). Visit us at www.alk.net.

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