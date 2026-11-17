HONG KONG, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeso, Inc. (9926.HK) ("Akeso" or the "Company") announced that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has accepted the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for ivonescimab in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC). The application was previously granted Priority Review designation by the NMPA.

This acceptance marks the fourth marketing application submitted for ivonescimab in China and represents the first expansion of ivonescimab's clinical development into gastrointestinal cancers beyond its established lung cancer indications.

The sNDA is supported by results from the randomized, double-blind, multicenter, registrational Phase III HARMONi-GI1 study (AK112-309). The study evaluated ivonescimab plus chemotherapy compared with durvalumab plus chemotherapy, a current global standard of care for first-line BTC. At a pre-specified interim analysis, the study met its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS), demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement. All key secondary endpoints, including progression-free survival (PFS) and objective response rate (ORR), were also met.

HARMONi-GI1 is the first Phase III study in biliary tract cancer to demonstrate a statistically significant overall survival benefit versus a PD-L1 inhibitor plus chemotherapy regimen. The results were presented as a Late-Breaking Abstract in an oral presentation at the ESMO Presidential Symposium in October 2026.

Key efficacy findings from the HARMONi-GI1 study include:

Median overall survival: 14.9 months for the ivonescimab group versus 12.1 months for the durvalumab group (HR 0.75; P=0.0031)

Median progression-free survival: 8.4 months for the ivonescimab group versus 5.8 months for the durvalumab group (HR 0.61; P<0.0001)

Objective response rate: 53.8% for the ivonescimab group versus 32.5% for the durvalumab group

The global registrational development of ivonescimab in biliary tract cancer is progressing. The Phase II/III study EA2251, conducted in collaboration with Summit Therapeutics, and the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group, has been initiated. This study will evaluate ivonescimab plus chemotherapy versus pembrolizumab or durvalumab plus chemotherapy in the first-line treatment of advanced BTC. EA2251 represents the seventh international registrational clinical trial of ivonescimab.

About Akeso

Akeso (HKEX: 9926.HK) is a leading biopharmaceutical company committed to the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of the world's first or best-in-class innovative biological medicines. Founded in 2012, Akeso has built a comprehensive R&D innovation ecosystem anchored by its proprietary Tetrabody antibody technology platform, AI-powered drug R&D platform, Dual-Shield ADC technology platform, Dual-Lock T-cell engager (TCE) technology platform, Tissue-Smart siRNA/mRNA technology platform, and cell therapy technology platforms.

Backed by world-class GMP manufacturing facilities and a highly efficient, integrated commercialization system, Akeso has developed into a globally competitive biopharmaceutical enterprise. Leveraging its fully integrated, multi-functional platform, the Company maintains a robust pipeline of more than 50 innovative assets targeting cancer, autoimmune diseases, inflammation, metabolic disorders, and other major therapeutic areas. Of these, nearly 30 candidates have advanced into clinical trials, including 15 bispecific or multi-specific antibodies and bispecific ADCs. Eight innovative drugs are commercially available, and two additional drugs with three indications are currently under regulatory review for marketing approval.

Akeso is committed to becoming a global leader in biopharmaceuticals through efficient and breakthrough innovation in R&D, developing novel therapies that are first-in-class or best-in-class, and providing better disease solutions for patients around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement by Akeso, Inc. (9926.HK, "Akeso") contains "forward-looking statements". These statements reflect the current beliefs and expectations of Akeso's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any decision to purchase securities of Akeso. There can be no assurance that the drug candidate(s) indicated in this announcement or Akeso's other pipeline candidates will obtain the required regulatory approvals or achieve commercial success. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the P.R. China, the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; Akeso's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of Akeso's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

Akeso does not undertake any obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

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SOURCE Akeso, Inc.