President and CEO Abizer Gaslightwala discusses advancement of AKTX-101 toward planned Phase 1 clinical development in mid-2027

New preclinical findings reinforce PH1's potential to address resistance to existing ADC therapies

Discussion highlights strategic collaborations, pipeline expansion and upcoming development milestones

Watch the “What This Means” video here

TAMPA, Fla. and LONDON, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), an oncology biotechnology company developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) with a novel RNA splicing disrupting payload, today announced its participation in a Virtual Investor “What This Means” segment featuring Abizer Gaslightwala, President and Chief Executive Officer of Akari Therapeutics.

During the segment, Mr. Gaslightwala discusses the Company's third quarter 2026 financial results, recent progress advancing its proprietary PH1 payload platform toward clinical development and upcoming milestones. The discussion highlights the initiation of GLP toxicology studies for AKTX-101, new preclinical findings supporting PH1's differentiated mechanism of action and strategic opportunities to expand the platform through collaborations and additional ADC candidates.

Advancing AKTX-101 Toward Planned Phase 1 Clinical Development

During the discussion, Mr. Gaslightwala highlights Akari's continued progress toward clinical development, including the initiation of GLP toxicology studies for AKTX-101, the Company's lead TROP2-targeted ADC utilizing its proprietary PH1 payload.

The Company continues to advance IND-enabling activities, including nonclinical development and CMC/manufacturing work, in support of its planned first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial in mid-2027.

The initiation of GLP toxicology studies represents an important milestone in Akari's transition toward clinical-stage development and reflects continued execution against its strategic priorities.

New Preclinical Findings Reinforce PH1's Differentiated Potential

Mr. Gaslightwala also discusses recent preclinical findings demonstrating encouraging anti-tumor activity of AKTX-101 in urothelial cancer models, including models resistant to currently approved ADC therapies.

In the UM-UC-14 advanced urothelial carcinoma model, AKTX-101 demonstrated statistically significant tumor growth inhibition compared with vehicle, while Padcev® showed limited activity. In a separate urothelial carcinoma model, AKTX-101 was able to slow tumor growth after the tumor developed acquired resistance to initial treatment with Trodelvy®. Taken together, these 2 models support the ability of AKTX-101 with its novel payload to demonstrate activity in cancer tumor models that are non-responsive or resistant to current ADC payloads such as microtubule or topoisomerase inhibitors.

These findings support further investigation of AKTX-101 as a potential treatment option following progression on existing ADC therapies and reinforce the potential of the PH1 payload’s differentiated mechanism of action.

Expanding Strategic Opportunities for the PH1 Platform

The segment also explores Akari's broader strategy to expand the applications of its proprietary PH1 payload through internal pipeline development and external strategic collaborations.

Mr. Gaslightwala discusses the Company's collaboration with Whitehawk Therapeutics to explore the development of a novel dual-payload ADC construct utilizing PH1, highlighting opportunities to leverage the payload across different ADC constructs.

Additional initiatives include continued early discovery work for AKTX-102, Akari's CEACAM5-targeted ADC candidate, and expansion of the Company's intellectual property portfolio through an international patent application covering PH1's modulation of cancer-associated RNA splicing pathways.

The discussion also highlights the appointment of Vatnak Vat-Ho as Chief Business Officer to strengthen Akari's strategic partnering, licensing and corporate development capabilities.

Together, these initiatives support Akari's strategy to establish PH1 as a potentially versatile ADC payload with opportunities to create value through both internally developed programs and external collaborations.

Upcoming Development Priorities and Milestones

Looking ahead, Akari remains focused on advancing AKTX-101 through GLP toxicology studies, GMP manufacturing and remaining IND-enabling activities toward planned Phase 1 clinical development in mid-2027.

The Company also intends to continue generating preclinical evidence supporting PH1's differentiated activity in tumors resistant to existing ADC therapies, pursue strategic collaborations and licensing opportunities, and advance additional PH1-based ADC candidates, including AKTX-102.

Akari ended the third quarter of 2026 with approximately $5.7 million in cash, supported by approximately $2.9 million in proceeds from warrant exercises during the quarter. The Company also repaid $0.7 million in outstanding convertible notes, with no convertible notes or notes payable outstanding as of September 30, 2026.

The Virtual Investor "What This Means" segment featuring Akari Therapeutics is now available here.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics is an oncology biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) with a unique payload, PH1, which targets RNA splicing. Utilizing its innovative ADC discovery platform, the Company has the ability to generate ADC candidates and optimize them based on the desired application to any antigen target of interest. Akari’s lead candidate, AKTX-101, targets the Trop2 receptor on cancer cells with a proprietary linker, enabling it to deliver its novel PH1 payload directly into the tumor with minimal off-target effects. Unlike current ADCs that use microtubule inhibitors and DNA-damaging agents as their payloads, PH1 is a novel payload that is a spliceosome modulator designed to disrupt RNA splicing within cancer cells. This splicing modulation has been shown in preclinical animal models to induce cancer cell death while activating both the innate and adaptive immune systems to drive robust and durable activity. In preclinical studies, AKTX-101 has been shown to have significant activity and prolonged survival relative to ADCs with traditional payloads. Additionally, AKTX-101 has the potential to be synergistic with checkpoint inhibitors and has demonstrated prolonged survival as both a single agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. The PH1 payload has also been demonstrated to be very active against cancer cells with key oncogenic drivers such as KRAS, BRAF, AR-V7, FGFR3 fusions, and others. The Company has initiated IND enabling studies for AKTX-101 with a goal of starting its First-In-Human trial by mid-2027. Akari is also developing AKTX-102, an ADC candidate targeting CEACAM5 (Carcinoembryonic Antigen-related Cell Adhesion Molecule-5), a well-validated tumor antigen broadly expressed across multiple solid tumors. AKTX-102 is designed to leverage Akari’s proprietary PH1 spliceosome-modulating payload and a novel antibody construct to enable differentiated tumor cell killing and immune activation.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.akaritx.com and connect on X and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about the Company that involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of the Company. Actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such as “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “future,” “opportunity” “will likely result,” “target,” variations of such words, and similar expressions or negatives of these words are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the potential characteristics and therapeutic applications of PH1 and PH1-based ADCs, the ability of the Company to advance its product candidates for the treatment of cancer and the timing of a filing of an IND and commencement of a Phase I clinical trial. These statements are based on the Company’s current plans, estimates and projections. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. A number of important factors, including those described in this communication, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect future results and may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate include, without limitation: the Company’s need for additional capital; the potential impact of unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, costs, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition and losses on the future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of the business; risks related to global as well as local political and economic conditions, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; potential delays or failures related to research and/or development of the Company’s programs or product candidates; risks related to any loss of the Company’s patents or other intellectual property rights; any interruptions of the supply chain for raw materials or manufacturing for the Company’s product candidates, including as a result of potential tariffs; the nature, timing, cost and possible success and therapeutic applications of product candidates being developed by the Company and/or its collaborators or licensees; the extent to which the results from the research and development programs conducted by the Company, and/or its collaborators or licensees may be replicated in other studies and/or lead to advancement of product candidates to clinical trials, therapeutic applications, or regulatory approval; uncertainty of the utilization, market acceptance, and commercial success of the Company’s product candidates; risks related to competition for the Company’s product candidates; and the Company’s ability to successfully develop or commercialize its product candidates. While the foregoing list of factors presented here is considered representative, no list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release except as required by law.

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