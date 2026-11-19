Additional funding brings total funding commitment to $9.79 million and supports GMP manufacturing and IND-enabling toxicology for a Phase 1 clinical study

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akagera Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing lipid nanoparticle (LNP) therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases that disproportionately affect the majority of low- and middle-income countries, today announced that the Gates Foundation has expanded its grant supporting the company's dendritic cell-targeted LNP mRNA vaccine for the prevention of tuberculosis (TB). The new award adds $7,806,414 in funding, bringing the total committed under the grant to $9,791,826.

The grant, titled "Dendritic cell targeted lipid nanoparticle mRNA vaccines to prevent TB" (Investment ID INV-058409), continues a preclinical feasibility and development program first funded in 2023. The expanded funding will support GMP manufacturing of clinical trial material and the IND-enabling toxicology studies ahead of a future regulatory filing and before a first-in-human (FIH) Phase 1 clinical trial.

TB remains the world's deadliest infectious disease, causing more than one million deaths each year. BCG, the only licensed TB vaccine, is more than a century old and offers limited and variable protection against pulmonary TB in adolescents and adults, the populations that drive most transmission. A safe, effective vaccine for these groups is widely regarded as essential to ending the TB epidemic.

Akagera's vaccine candidate pairs mRNA-encoded Mycobacterium tuberculosis antigens with an LNP engineered to preferentially deliver its payload to dendritic cells, the immune system's most potent antigen-presenting cells. By directing antigen expression to these cells, the approach is designed to drive the strong, durable T-cell responses believed to be central to protection against TB, while potentially enabling lower doses and improved tolerability.

Under the initial 2023 award, Akagera established preclinical feasibility of the dendritic cell-targeted platform. The preclinical findings showed robust immunogenicity in animal models using an mRNA vaccine candidate coding for nine unique tuberculosis antigens and demonstrating recognition of the TB antigens in human peripheral blood immune cells in vitro. The expanded grant moves the program from discovery into development, funding:

Process development and GMP manufacturing of the mRNA-LNP drug product for clinical use

IND-enabling GLP toxicology and safety pharmacology studies

Preparation of the regulatory package to support a future IND (or equivalent) filing and a first-in-human Phase 1 trial

"This expanded support from the Gates Foundation marks the transition of our TB vaccine program from proof of concept to clinical readiness," said Daryl Drummond, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Akagera Medicines. "Targeting mRNA delivery to dendritic cells lets us focus on the immune response where it matters most for TB. With manufacturing and IND-enabling toxicology now funded, we have a clear path to our first-in-human study."

"Tuberculosis falls hardest on the communities with the least access to new medicines," said Michael Fairbanks, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Akagera Medicines. "The Gates Foundation's continued funding lets us advance a vaccine designed from the start for the people and places that need it most, alongside our long-acting TB therapeutic, AKG-100."

About Akagera Medicines

Akagera Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing lipid nanoparticle formulations of antibacterial drugs and mRNA vaccines for tuberculosis and other infectious diseases, including RSV, influenza, Lassa fever and HIV. Its lead therapeutic, AKG-100, is a long-acting intravenous treatment for drug-susceptible and drug-resistant TB that reported positive first-in-human single-ascending-dose data in July 2026. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company operates a wholly owned subsidiary in Kigali, Rwanda, and is majority-owned by the people of Rwanda. For more information, visit www.akageramedicines.com.

Acknowledgment

This work is funded, in whole or in part, by the Gates Foundation. The conclusions and opinions expressed are those of Akagera Medicines and do not necessarily reflect the positions or policies of the foundation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the development, manufacturing, regulatory filing and clinical testing of Akagera's TB vaccine candidate. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the outcome of preclinical studies, manufacturing, regulatory review and funding. Actual results may differ in a way. Akagera Medicines undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

Daryl C Drummond, Chief Scientific Officer, Akagera Medicines, Inc., e-mail: ddrummond@akageramed.com, cell: (617)803-8887.

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SOURCE Akagera Medicines Inc