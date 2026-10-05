SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Unveils Refreshed Global Brand, Showcasing its Strength in Specialization

October 5, 2026 | 
2 min read
  • Reflects the depth of expertise and innovation Aji Bio-Pharma brings to customers navigating increasingly demanding development and manufacturing challenges

TOKYO, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services ("Aji Bio-Pharma"), a global network of specialized contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) and enabling technologies, today unveiled a refreshed global brand including updated messaging and visual identity and a redeveloped global website that more clearly represents who the business is today and its commitment to supporting customers as they advance medicines that help improve the health of humankind.

At a time when biopharma companies increasingly need depth of knowledge to navigate more demanding development and manufacturing challenges, Aji Bio-Pharma's strength lies in specialization. Across small molecules, oligonucleotides, peptides, gene therapy, proteins, and bioconjugates, its business brings dedicated focus to distinct areas of biopharma, paired with the scientific innovation to solve the challenges within them.

Underpinning that specialization is Ajinomoto Group's history of more than a century of scientific innovation. That legacy continues to shape Aji Bio-Pharma today, including the development of proprietary technologies that create new possibilities in biopharma development and manufacturing. Together with shared commitments to quality, operational excellence, and sustainability, this enables Aji Bio-Pharma to provide the reliability and partnership customers depend on as they advance their programs.

"Our team has always been driven to find new and better ways to solve the specific development and manufacturing challenges our customers face," said Yasuyuki Otake, Corporate Executive, General Manager, Bio-Pharma Services Dept., Ajinomoto Co., Inc. "Our new brand puts that strength at the center. It reflects the ingenuity of our teams around the world and our commitment to helping customers unlock innovation and unleash the potential of their science for the patients they serve."

The new brand launches today on Aji Bio-Pharma's website, social media channels, and through updated global marketing materials at upcoming conferences, with additional assets transitioning to the new identity over the coming months.

About Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is a global network of specialized contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) and enabling technologies with expertise across small molecules, oligonucleotides, peptides, gene therapy, proteins, and bioconjugates. With businesses and manufacturing sites in Belgium, India, Japan, and the U.S., we combine deep modality knowledge with Ajinomoto Group's century-long legacy of scientific innovation and share a commitment to quality, operational excellence, and sustainability to help biopharma partners advance complex and novel medicines and help improve the health of humankind. Learn more at www.AjiBio-Pharma.com.

Media Inquiries

For media inquiries, please contact: HERE

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ajinomoto-bio-pharma-services-unveils-refreshed-global-brand-showcasing-its-strength-in-specialization-302898321.html

SOURCE Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Japan Pipeline Manufacturing CDMO
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Insights
Swiss CDMOs and CROs ride a new wave of growth amid surge in global demand
October 5, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Planet Earth. The radiance of the cities of Asia, India and China. 3D rendering. Day to night cycle High resolution texture maps included (normal map / bump map / specular map / color map) Animation created in Blender. https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ocean-wind-atmosphere-ice-arctic-terrain-1123814-pxhere.jpg
Manufacturing
Varda raises $251M to leverage gravity in space for drug production
October 2, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Illustration of a yellow envelope on a blue background with a read warning symbol
Manufacturing
Fresenius Kabi manufacturing plant hit with FDA warning letter after adverse events
October 1, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Business negotiation, deal making or acquisition, merger vector concept. Two men shaking hands. Minimal design. Eps10 illustration
Immunology and inflammation
Sanofi pays Regeneron $1B upfront to continue search for Dupixent successor
October 1, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac