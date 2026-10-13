Agilent to Acquire Proscia, Advancing AI-Enabled Digital Pathology and Scientific Intelligence

Advances Agilent’s position as a leading pathology solutions provider, with a unique and differentiated combination of instruments, reagents, and software

Acquisition seamlessly builds on Agilent’s pathology portfolio expansion efforts and widens strategic moat in high-growth market

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Proscia®, a provider of digital pathology software for clinical and life-sciences customers, in an all-cash transaction valued at $240 million in cash at closing and up to an additional $30 million based on achieving future performance milestones.

Proscia is a leading independent provider of enterprise digital pathology software, serving as a key enabler to address emerging trends in the $5 billion Pathology market. Proscia’s software platform serves as a central operating layer for digital pathology, supporting clinical and life-sciences customers across the U.S. and Europe. By connecting slide scanners, laboratory information systems, image-analysis applications, AI tools, people, and data, Proscia’s innovative technology enables customers to manage images, data, and workflows in one unified environment. Proscia serves more than 4,000 laboratories, hospitals, and clinics today as well as 16 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, with trailing twelve months revenue exceeding $18 million. Proscia was named 2026 Best in KLAS for Digital Pathology and earned the highest performance score across both U.S. and European markets.

Agilent and Proscia entered into a multi-year distribution agreement in September 2022 to offer a comprehensive digital diagnostic-pathology system. Today’s announcement builds on Agilent’s established pathology solutions and its partnership with Proscia.

“Digital pathology is quickly becoming the foundation for pathology data generation, analysis, and application across biopharmaceutical research, clinical development, and diagnostics, and our acquisition of Proscia meaningfully expands our presence in this fast-growing market,” said Agilent President and CEO Padraig McDonnell. “The acquisition establishes an Agilent platform for scientific intelligence in tissue-based precision medicine, connecting data generation with AI-based interpretation in a workflow that supports biomarker research through routine clinical use. With Proscia’s leading platform and talented team, we will be better equipped to help laboratories and biopharma customers manage and derive insights from pathology data. We look forward to welcoming the Proscia team to Agilent and working together to accelerate adoption of AI-enabled pathology workflows to advance drug discovery and companion-diagnostics solutions and create long-term value for customers and shareholders.”

“This agreement with Agilent marks an exciting milestone for Proscia and reflects the strength of the platform our team has built,” said David West, Co-Founder and CEO of Proscia. “Agilent shares our vision for advancing pathology through open, digital, and AI-enabled solutions. Together, we can accelerate innovation while continuing to provide customers with the flexibility they need across clinical and life-sciences workflows. I am grateful to the entire Proscia team, whose dedication made this milestone possible, and look forward to building on our work as part of Agilent.”

Strategic and Financial Benefits of the Acquisition

The combination builds on the successful completion of Agilent’s recent transaction with Biocare Medical, and offers meaningful strategic and financial benefits, including:

Strengthens Pathology Portfolio with a Leading Digital Pathology Platform. This acquisition strengthens Agilent's existing leadership in pathology instrumentation and reagents, combining industry-leading diagnostic capabilities with Proscia's vendor-agnostic digital pathology platform and established customer base. Proscia’s platform holds FDA 510(k) clearance for primary diagnosis. The transaction builds on Agilent's position as a leader in pathology, well-positioning the Company to address evolving customer needs as the market embraces digitalization and AI.

This acquisition strengthens Agilent's existing leadership in pathology instrumentation and reagents, combining industry-leading diagnostic capabilities with Proscia's vendor-agnostic digital pathology platform and established customer base. Proscia’s platform holds FDA 510(k) clearance for primary diagnosis. The transaction builds on Agilent's position as a leader in pathology, well-positioning the Company to address evolving customer needs as the market embraces digitalization and AI. Enhances Companion Diagnostics and Biopharma Drug Discovery Offerings. By leveraging a growing repository of real-world data, Proscia offers additional AI-enabled synergies with Agilent's companion diagnostics (CDx) business, enhancing value to biopharma partners as well as clinical and translational research customers.

By leveraging a growing repository of real-world data, Proscia offers additional AI-enabled synergies with Agilent's companion diagnostics (CDx) business, enhancing value to biopharma partners as well as clinical and translational research customers. Supports Agilent's Long-Term Growth Profile. Proscia’s recurring-revenue model will add a high-growth, high-margin software business to Agilent's pathology portfolio.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close early in Agilent’s fiscal year 2027. Upon closing, Proscia will become part of the Agilent Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Group.

Advisers

DLA Piper LLP (US) is serving as legal adviser and Joele Frank is serving as strategic communications adviser to Agilent.

Cooley LLP is serving as legal adviser to Proscia.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.95 billion in fiscal year 2025 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Proscia

Proscia is the pathology AI company rewiring pathology for precision medicine across drug discovery, development, and diagnosis. Its Concentriq platform brings intelligence to the scientists, pathologists, and laboratory leaders behind the most critical decisions in medicine, helping more breakthroughs reach the patients they were made for. Proscia is trusted by 16 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and was named Global 2026 Best in KLAS for Digital Pathology in Europe. Learn more at proscia.com, and follow Proscia on LinkedIn and X.

Forward Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. All statements herein other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding Agilent management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections regarding the industry in which Agilent operates, general economic conditions, Agilent’s businesses and its financial performance or condition, and future events, including the proposed transaction with Proscia referred to in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Because such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results and future trends may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, potential investors and Agilent securityholders should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “combined company,” “could,” “consider,” “create,” “drive,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “growth,” “hope,” “intend,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “potential,” “projected,” “proposal,” “result in,” “synergies,” “unlock,” “upside,” “will,” “would,” and similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements are the following: the risk that the transaction with Proscia may not be consummated; the risk that any conditions to the completion of the transaction with Proscia may not be satisfied; risks relating to the future performance, results of operations, liquidity and financial position of each of Agilent, Proscia and the combined company resulting from the consummation of the transaction with Proscia; the possibility that the combined company following consummation of the transaction with Proscia may not achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies within the expected timeframes, or at all; the risk that consummating the transaction with Proscia may be less accretive than expected, or may be dilutive, to Agilent’s earnings per share, which may negatively affect the market price of Agilent’s common stock; the risk that the integration of Proscia’s operations with those of Agilent may be more difficult, time-consuming and costly than expected, or that operating costs and business disruption may be greater than expected; the risk that any announcements relating to, or the completion of, the transaction with Proscia could have an adverse effect on the market price of Agilent’s common stock; the risk that Agilent and Proscia may incur significant transaction and other costs in connection with the transaction, and that those costs may exceed those anticipated by Agilent; and risks related to any unforeseen liabilities of, and future capital expenditures required by, Agilent following consummation of the transaction with Proscia.

Additional risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements in respect of Agilent’s businesses, operations, prospects and financial performance and condition can be found in Agilent’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” in Agilent’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on December 19, 2025, and the other filings Agilent has made or will make with the SEC after such date, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained herein and in the exhibits hereto are made only as of the date hereof, and Agilent disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur, or of which Agilent hereafter becomes aware, except as required by applicable law.

Agilent

INVESTOR CONTACT

Tejas Savant

+1 917-574-4018

tejas.savant@agilent.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Christian Colón

+1 302-867-4117

christian.colon@agilent.com

Proscia

MEDIA CONTACT

Sydney Fenkell

+1 215-816-3436

sydney@proscia.com