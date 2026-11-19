In participants over 75 years, significant improvement in rates of stable, non-progressive disease for Xanamem of 40% vs. 22% for placebo (p=0.02), associated with a 30% slowing of disease progression

SYDNEY, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actinogen Medical Limited (ASX: ACW) today announces topline results from its pivotal, placebo-controlled XanaMIA phase 2b/3 trial of oral emestedastat (Xanamem®) over 36 weeks of treatment in 247 patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and elevated levels of the pTau181 blood biomarker.

In a prespecified analysis of participants above the median age of 75 years, a statistically and clinically significant benefit on the Clinical Dementia Rating Scale – Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB) zero progression rate (40% vs. 22%, p=0.02) for Xanamem was observed, together with a clinically significant rate of 30% disease slowing (mean CDR-SB superiority of 0.39 points at Week 36, p=0.22). These findings may be related to the known increase in the target 11β-HSD1 enzyme expression with age. For context, this rate of disease slowing is similar to that claimed by Eli Lilly and Eisai for their approved therapies donanemab and lecanemab.

In the overall population, Xanamem was numerically, but not statistically superior to placebo for the primary endpoint of delayed disease progression, measured by the CDR-SB at Weeks 12, 24 and 36, with a mean Xanamem benefit compared with placebo of 0.10 CDR-SB points at Week 36 (p = 0.65). Small and non-significant trends favoring Xanamem on the key secondary endpoints of cognition and “Activities of Daily Living” were also observed.

The previously established, favorable safety profile for Xanamem 10 mg administered daily for up to 12 weeks was replicated over the longer treatment period of 36 weeks with no serious adverse events attributed to the drug.

Actinogen’s CEO, Dr Steven Gourlay, commented:

“Following our initial analysis of the XanaMIA trial we remain confident in the risk-benefit profile of Xanamem in mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. There were notable findings of significant disease slowing and disease stabilization rates in older participants, who represent a poorly served and large segment of the market. After further analysis we plan to explore the trial data with potential partners and the US FDA over the coming months to determine the optimal development path for Xanamem in an older patient population.”

Given its established safety profile in more than 500 participants, oral route of administration and lack of drug-drug interaction potential, Xanamem is particularly well suited as a treatment for the older, more complex AD population, most of whom are on multiple medications including older AD treatments like acetylcholinesterase inhibitors.

Further results will be presented at a future scientific meeting.

A video recording of a webinar conducted by senior management of the company to discuss the topline results is available at: https://tinyurl.com/mr3js44b

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® Xanamem is a registered trademark of Actinogen Medical Limited

About Actinogen Medical

Actinogen Medical (ACW) is an ASX-listed, biotechnology company in the late clinical stages of development for Xanamem® (emestedastat), its novel oral therapy for Alzheimer’s disease. Xanamem also has other applications in diseases driven by elevated tissue cortisol including depression. The Company is based in Sydney, Australia with operations and clinical trials in Australia and the US. Xanamem has been studied in eight clinical trials with more than 500 people treated to date and has a promising safety and efficacy profile with treatment up to 36 weeks.

About the phase 2b/3 XanaMIA pivotal trial and Open Label Extension (OLE) phase

The XanaMIA trial was a randomized (1:1), double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 2b/3 trial evaluating Xanamem 10 mg versus placebo over 36 weeks in 247 participants across Australia and the United States. The primary endpoint was the placebo-subtracted difference in the CDR-SB at the end of 36 weeks of treatment. Key secondary endpoints were a cognition composite and a measure of “activities of daily living”. On 19 November 2026 Actinogen reported the initial results from the trial, showing clinically significant slowing in participants over the age of 75 but not in the whole trial population. Further analyses are on-going. The OLE phase of the trial is on-going following closure of enrolment of 168 participants in November 2026.

About Xanamem (emestedastat)

Xanamem’s novel mechanism of action is to control the level of cortisol in brain, liver and adipose tissue (fat) through the inhibition of the tissue cortisol synthesis enzyme, 11β-HSD1, without blocking normal production of cortisol by the adrenal glands. Xanamem is a first-in-class, once-a-day pill designed to deliver high levels of tissue cortisol control in regions where 11β-HSD1 is highly expressed such as the hippocampus and grey matter in the brain, as well as in liver and adipose tissue. Chronically elevated cortisol is associated with progression in Alzheimer’s Disease and excess cortisol is known to be toxic to brain cells. Elevated cortisol is also associated with more severe forms of depression. Xanamem has demonstrated excellent target enzyme engagement and in human trials has shown potential benefit in older people with Alzheimer’s disease and anti-depressive benefits in patients with moderately severe depression. To view Xanamem’s two-minute Mechanism of Action animation, click here.

Xanamem is an investigational product and is not approved for use outside of a clinical trial by the FDA or by any global regulatory authority. Xanamem® is a trademark of Actinogen Medical.

Disclaimer

This announcement and attachments may contain certain "forward-looking statements" that are not historical facts; are based on subjective estimates, assumptions and qualifications; and relate to circumstances and events that have not taken place and may not take place. Such forward looking statements should be considered “at-risk statements” - not to be relied upon as they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors (such as significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties / contingencies and regulatory and clinical development risks, future outcomes and uncertainties) that may lead to actual results being materially different from any forward looking statement or the performance expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. Actinogen Medical does not undertake any obligation to revise such statements to reflect events or any change in circumstances arising after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of or non-occurrence of any future events. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Actinogen Medical does not make any guarantee, representation or warranty as to the likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forward-looking statements and there can be no assurance or guarantee that any forward-looking statements will be realized.

CONTACT: Dr. Steven Gourlay CEO & Managing Director E. steven.gourlay@actinogen.com.au Investors Will Souter CFO & Investor Relations E. will.souter@actinogen.com.au Media George Hazim Media & Public Affairs Australia E: georgehazim@mediaaffairs.com.au