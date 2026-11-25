CEO Jonathan Cohen to Review 2026 Commercial and Operational Milestones and 2027 Growth Priorities with Special Guest Edmond Massuda of FDA Partners

Webinar to be Held Wednesday, December 2, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time; Registration is Now Open

Session Concludes 2026 Monthly Webinar Series; Company to Move to Quarterly Investor Updates Beginning March 3, 2027

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX) (“20/20 BioLabs” or the “Company”), an early market entrant in AI-powered, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases, today announced that it will host a year-end investor webinar on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Jonathan Cohen, President and Chief Executive Officer of 20/20 BioLabs, will review the Company’s first year as a Nasdaq-listed company, including key commercial and operational milestones, and outline its priorities for 2027. Mr. Cohen will be joined by special guest Edmond Massuda of FDA Partners, an advisory firm focused on global regulatory and clinical strategy, to discuss the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regulatory path for multi-cancer early detection (“MCED”) blood tests.

Mr. Massuda is a senior scientist with more than 20 years of experience advancing biologics, vaccines, and diagnostic technologies through complex analytical and regulatory challenges. FDA Partners’ team includes former FDA officials and industry veterans, and the firm advises companies developing medical devices, in vitro diagnostics, and other FDA-regulated products.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2026 Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time) Webcast: Please click here to register



During the webinar, management expects to address the following topics:

2026 Commercial and Financial Milestones: The Company’s Nasdaq listing in February 2026, OneTest™ revenue growth of 4.1% to $1.36 million and gross profit growth of 15.6% through the first nine months of 2026, and $1.30 million in noncancelable customer contracts entered into during the period;

The Company’s Nasdaq listing in February 2026, OneTest™ revenue growth of 4.1% to $1.36 million and gross profit growth of 15.6% through the first nine months of 2026, and $1.30 million in noncancelable customer contracts entered into during the period; Firefighter Cancer Screening Expansion: Vermont’s two-year contract specifying OneTest™ Premium for its statewide cancer screening program covering approximately 4,500 firefighters, continued testing through Maryland’s state-funded screening program, and the more than 25,000 firefighters the Company has screened to date;

Vermont’s two-year contract specifying OneTest™ Premium for its statewide cancer screening program covering approximately 4,500 firefighters, continued testing through Maryland’s state-funded screening program, and the more than 25,000 firefighters the Company has screened to date; OneTest™ Product and Technology Development: The launch of OneTest™ for Longevity, the Company’s exclusive licenses for the University of South Carolina’s patented prostate-specific antigen velocity algorithm and ROKIT Healthcare’s chronic kidney disease prediction technology, and the launch of its retail pilot with Giant Food;

The launch of OneTest™ for Longevity, the Company’s exclusive licenses for the University of South Carolina’s patented prostate-specific antigen velocity algorithm and ROKIT Healthcare’s chronic kidney disease prediction technology, and the launch of its retail pilot with Giant Food; FDA and Medicare Strategy: A discussion with Mr. Massuda on how the FDA evaluates MCED blood tests, including the September 23, 2026 FDA advisory committee meeting concerning GRAIL’s Galleri® MCED blood test, and the Company’s regulatory strategy and longer-term objective of obtaining FDA authorization and Medicare reimbursement for OneTest™ for Cancer, subject to applicable regulatory and coverage requirements;

A discussion with Mr. Massuda on how the FDA evaluates MCED blood tests, including the September 23, 2026 FDA advisory committee meeting concerning GRAIL’s Galleri® MCED blood test, and the Company’s regulatory strategy and longer-term objective of obtaining FDA authorization and Medicare reimbursement for OneTest™ for Cancer, subject to applicable regulatory and coverage requirements; 2027 Commercial Growth Priorities: The Company’s OneTest™ laboratory franchise model, its plans to begin licensing its patented protein tumor marker approach to clinical laboratories in the United States and internationally in 2027, and its strategy of pursuing complementary acquisitions to expand the commercial reach of its testing platform; and

The Company’s OneTest™ laboratory franchise model, its plans to begin licensing its patented protein tumor marker approach to clinical laboratories in the United States and internationally in 2027, and its strategy of pursuing complementary acquisitions to expand the commercial reach of its testing platform; and A live question-and-answer session with management.

“2026 was an important year for 20/20 BioLabs as we became a Nasdaq-listed company, expanded our firefighter cancer screening programs, launched new products, and introduced new strategies to broaden the reach of OneTest™,” said Jonathan Cohen, President and Chief Executive Officer of 20/20 BioLabs. “Our growing base of firefighter screening programs continues to generate real-world evidence to support our regulatory strategy, while our franchise and licensing initiatives provide new opportunities to expand distribution in 2027 without having to build a national sales force. We are also pleased to have Edmond Massuda join us to discuss the evolving FDA regulatory landscape for MCED testing and what it could mean for our long-term strategy. I look forward to reviewing our progress this year and outlining our priorities for 2027.”

The December 2 webinar will conclude the Company’s 2026 monthly investor webinar series, which began in July. In 2027, 20/20 BioLabs will move to a quarterly investor update model, beginning with a webinar on Wednesday, March 3, 2027. Registration details will be announced ahead of that event. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to submit questions for the December 2, 2026, webinar in advance to AIDX@mzgroup.us . A replay will be made available following the event through the Company’s investor relations website at ir.2020biolabs.com.

As part of its commitment to expanding access to early cancer detection, 20/20 BioLabs will provide webinar attendees with a promotional discount code for OneTest™ at the conclusion of the event. The offer will be available to all attendees, regardless of shareholder status.

Any potential franchise, licensing, or acquisition transaction would be subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements and other customary conditions, and there can be no assurance that any such transaction will be completed or generate revenue. The Company’s regulatory and reimbursement objectives are also subject to uncertainty, including FDA review and applicable Medicare coverage requirements. Mr. Massuda is not affiliated with the FDA, and his comments will reflect his own views.

Additional detail on the Company’s business, results of operations, and risk factors is available in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The webinar is not expected to include the disclosure of any material non-public information.

About 20/20 BioLabs

20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX) develops and commercializes AI-powered, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases. The Company offers two families of lab tests under the OneTest brand. OneTest™ for Cancer is a multi-cancer early detection blood test and OneTest™ for Longevity measures inflammatory biomarkers and is commercially available. OneTest’s tests are designed to be affordable and accessible and can be conveniently utilized at home using new, upper-arm capillary collection devices as an alternative to traditional venipuncture. Tests are run in the Company’s College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) licensed laboratory in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

For more information visit https://2020biolabs.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, regulatory strategy, reimbursement strategy, growth strategy, acquisition strategy, and financial needs. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “project,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s planned investor webinars and the topics management expects to address. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including the risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

There can be no assurance that the Company will complete any strategic transaction on any particular timeline, or at all. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.