News   Policy

RFK Jr. Faces the Senate, Sage Rebuffs Biogen, Obesity Space Expands, More

January 29, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Heather McKenzie, Jef Akst, Annalee Armstrong

Donald Trump continues to make waves in biopharma; Sage rejects Biogen’s unsolicited takeover offer; the obesity space sees more action with new company launches, IPOs and fresh data; and experts get ready for an important era in the Duchenne muscular dystrophy space.

In the week since Donald Trump took office, he’s caused quite the stir with healthcare-centered moves that include ordering the Department of Health and Human Services to stop communications, hiring and travel and announcing that he would withdraw the U.S. from the World Health Organization. Wednesday, the U.S. Senate Finance Committee convenes to vote on the controversial nomination of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for health secretary—a vote that Jefferies analysts said they expect to be “close.”

Biogen continues to grab headlines this month, as the latest chapter in the Sage saga saw the smaller biotech rejecting its neuro partner’s unsolicited buyout offer. Meanwhile, Biogen laid off an undisclosed number of employees from its research unit, just as a higher dose of its Ionis-partnered spinal muscular atrophy therapy Spinraza was accepted for review by both the FDA and EMA.

Elsewhere, the weight loss space continues to click on all cylinders, with Versant Ventures debuting its newest obesity biotech Helicore Biopharma on Tuesday with $65 million in series A funds, and two obesity-focused companies, Aardvark Therapeutics and Metsera, seeking entry to the public markets. These up-and-comers will have to compete against the likes of Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, the latter of which reported data last week showing that its next-gen obesity drug amycretin could elicit up to 22% weight-loss. And Veru announced that its enobosarm could significantly improve the quality of weight loss in seniors also taking Novo’s Wegovy.

Another busy therapeutic space is Duchenne muscular dystrophy, where analysts predict a lot of action in the next couple of years, with a number of data readouts and regulatory submissions. And finally, Annalee Armstrong caught up at JPM with Novavax CEO John Jacobs, who said the vaccine maker is at a pivot point.

Government Weight loss Obesity GLP-1 Podcasts The Weekly
Novo Nordisk Biogen Sage Therapeutics
Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace.
Jef Akst
Jef Akst Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace.
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace.
