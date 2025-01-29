RFK Jr. Faces the Senate, Sage Rebuffs Biogen, Obesity Space Expands, More

> Listen on Spotify

In the week since Donald Trump took office, he’s caused quite the stir with healthcare-centered moves that include ordering the Department of Health and Human Services to stop communications, hiring and travel and announcing that he would withdraw the U.S. from the World Health Organization. Wednesday, the U.S. Senate Finance Committee convenes to vote on the controversial nomination of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for health secretary—a vote that Jefferies analysts said they expect to be “close.”

Biogen continues to grab headlines this month, as the latest chapter in the Sage saga saw the smaller biotech rejecting its neuro partner’s unsolicited buyout offer. Meanwhile, Biogen laid off an undisclosed number of employees from its research unit, just as a higher dose of its Ionis-partnered spinal muscular atrophy therapy Spinraza was accepted for review by both the FDA and EMA.

Elsewhere, the weight loss space continues to click on all cylinders, with Versant Ventures debuting its newest obesity biotech Helicore Biopharma on Tuesday with $65 million in series A funds, and two obesity-focused companies, Aardvark Therapeutics and Metsera, seeking entry to the public markets. These up-and-comers will have to compete against the likes of Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, the latter of which reported data last week showing that its next-gen obesity drug amycretin could elicit up to 22% weight-loss. And Veru announced that its enobosarm could significantly improve the quality of weight loss in seniors also taking Novo’s Wegovy.

Another busy therapeutic space is Duchenne muscular dystrophy, where analysts predict a lot of action in the next couple of years, with a number of data readouts and regulatory submissions. And finally, Annalee Armstrong caught up at JPM with Novavax CEO John Jacobs, who said the vaccine maker is at a pivot point.

