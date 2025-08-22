SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Which Weight Loss Treatments Will Be Most Effective?

August 22, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong
Abacus icon with colorful beads and number. Math device calculate, calculator for accounting, kids learning counting. Financial and math education concept. 3d cartoon minimal rendering illustration

iStock, Vectorian

While it’s impossible to make apples-to-apples comparisons of the many obesity candidates with so many differences across clinical trials, we at BioSpace are giving it our best shot.

The obesity market has turned into one of the most cut-throat market battles in pharma history, with dozens of companies vying for a slice. As orals enter the scene, single percentage points are making all the difference between the perceived winners and losers.

Analysts and investors alike are desperately trying to read the tea leaves and figure out which therapies will fare best. When Eli Lilly’s oral candidate orforglipron failed to beat Novo’s injectable Wegovy data, the Indianapolis pharma’s stock dropped by 14%. The same happened at Viking Therapeutics when its pill VK2735 raised unexpected tolerability concerns, sending the biotech’s shares down 12%.

While it’s impossible to make an apples-to-apples comparison with so many differences across clinical trials, we at BioSpace are giving it our best shot.

Below, we plotted the placebo-adjusted weight loss data for several leading candidates to give an idea of their achievements.

Weight loss Obesity
Eli Lilly and Company Novo Nordisk
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo showing Seattle downtown skyline and Mt. Rainier, Washington
Business
Washington’s Life Sciences Scene Moves Beyond Research Roots
August 21, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
CSL Cuts Thousands in Major Restructuring
August 21, 2025
 · 
189 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Photo of Boston, Massachusetts, at the Boston Harbor and Financial District with a mix of contemporary and historic architecture.
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring Now in Massachusetts
August 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Podcast
MAHA Report Emphasizes Vaccines, Safety Vexes Viking’s Obesity Win, Novo Gains Momentum
August 20, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie