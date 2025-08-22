Which Weight Loss Treatments Will Be Most Effective?

The obesity market has turned into one of the most cut-throat market battles in pharma history, with dozens of companies vying for a slice. As orals enter the scene , single percentage points are making all the difference between the perceived winners and losers.

Analysts and investors alike are desperately trying to read the tea leaves and figure out which therapies will fare best. When Eli Lilly’s oral candidate orforglipron failed to beat Novo’s injectable Wegovy data, the Indianapolis pharma’s stock dropped by 14%. The same happened at Viking Therapeutics when its pill VK2735 raised unexpected tolerability concerns , sending the biotech’s shares down 12%.

While it’s impossible to make an apples-to-apples comparison with so many differences across clinical trials, we at BioSpace are giving it our best shot.

Below, we plotted the placebo-adjusted weight loss data for several leading candidates to give an idea of their achievements.