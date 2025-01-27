Metsera Seeks $289M Raise, $1.78B Valuation in IPO

Metsera is moving fast. Nine months post-launch and two weeks after announcing its plans for an IPO, the New York City–based weight-loss company said Monday that it is seeking a $1.78 billion valuation and a $250 million raise. Metsera is offering 17.19 million shares priced between $15 and $17.

The raise could be as high as $289.1 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares.

Those proceeds will go toward a Phase III trial for Metsera’s lead molecule, MET-097i, an injectable, long-acting GLP-1 receptor agonist. In early January, the company reported Phase II data showing as much as 20% weight loss in some patients.

Metsera exited stealth in April 2024 with $290 million in funding, followed by an additional $215 million raised a few months later.

The substantial financing and large IPO targets set by Metsera are indicative of the swell of money entering the obesity treatment field, with a total estimated valuation of $100 - $150 billion per year by 2030. The lead technology driving MET-097i is its long half-life, according to Metsera, which in Phase II trials increased in concentration over a 12-week period, potentially allowing for less frequent injections.