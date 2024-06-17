Sage Therapeutics
Welcome To The Workplace With A Difference
Our vision is to fearlessly lead the way to create a world with better brain health – a vision we can only achieve with the help of our amazing team of highly knowledgeable, deeply passionate individuals.
At Sage, we believe that life is more than just a destination. We’re concerned with the journey, and we care deeply about everyone contributing to and benefiting from our own company journey. This means helping people discover the right path for them and carefully guiding colleagues along the way.
Biogen and Sage Therapeutics’ investigational neuroactive steroid did not significantly improve upper limb tremors in patients with essential tremor, the companies announced Wednesday.
Sage Therapeutics announced Wednesday it is scrapping its Parkinson’s disease program after the company’s investigational drug showed no benefit over placebo. Phase II studies of the oral treatment will continue in Huntington’s and Alzheimer’s diseases.
Despite missing out on an FDA approval for major depressive disorder, Zurzuvae appears to be a strong asset for Sage Therapeutics, with high growth potential in 2024.
With recent scientific advances, milestone approvals and increased dealmaking, the future of treatment for neurological diseases looks brighter—but continued investment, collaboration and patient-focused efforts are key.
Week in Review: Amgen-Horizon Deal Moves Forward, First 10 Drugs for IRA Price Negotiation, Layoffs and More
$27.8B Amgen-Horizon deal gets FTC clearance with restrictions; the White House names first 10 drugs subject to Medicare price negotiations; Sage Therapeutics axes 40% of staff.
Following the FDA’s recent rejection of zuranolone in major depressive disorder, Sage Therapeutics has launched a strategic reorganization initiative including a 40% reduction in headcount.
As the FDA’s recent rejection of Biogen and Sage’s zuranolone for major depressive disorder highlights, biopharma companies will need to tackle emerging challenges to bring more of these drugs to patients.
With a potential $509 billion up for grabs by 2028, companies including Biogen, Sage, Karuna Therapeutics and Cerevel Therapeutics are vying to bring their drugs across the regulatory finish line.
