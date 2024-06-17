SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Sage Therapeutics

Welcome To The Workplace With A Difference

Our vision is to fearlessly lead the way to create a world with better brain health – a vision we can only achieve with the help of our amazing team of highly knowledgeable, deeply passionate individuals.

At Sage, we believe that life is more than just a destination. We’re concerned with the journey, and we care deeply about everyone contributing to and benefiting from our own company journey. This means helping people discover the right path for them and carefully guiding colleagues along the way.

Fly-through video of our Cambridge Office. Feel what it’s like to be on site.

  • 2022 Best Places to Work
  • 2024 Best Places to Work
215 First Street Cambridge MA 02142 US
Tel: 617-299-8380
Visit website
  • Featured Employer Badge
NEWS
Hand shaking while holding a glass
Clinical research
Biogen, Sage Scrap Essential Tremor Study After Phase II Failure
Biogen and Sage Therapeutics’ investigational neuroactive steroid did not significantly improve upper limb tremors in patients with essential tremor, the companies announced Wednesday.
July 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Illustration of neurological health concept
Drug Development
Sage Axes Parkinson’s Program for Dalzanemdor After Phase II Flop
Sage Therapeutics announced Wednesday it is scrapping its Parkinson’s disease program after the company’s investigational drug showed no benefit over placebo. Phase II studies of the oral treatment will continue in Huntington’s and Alzheimer’s diseases.
April 17, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Office building science collage
Job Trends
The Top 11 Companies Hiring in Biopharma Now
Looking for a biopharma job? Check out the BioSpace list of 11 top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
April 3, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Unhappy woman with her head in her hands
Business
Sage Touts Strong Launch for Postpartum Depression Drug Zurzuvae
Despite missing out on an FDA approval for major depressive disorder, Zurzuvae appears to be a strong asset for Sage Therapeutics, with high growth potential in 2024.
February 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Right and left sides of the brain/iStock, Warrenra
Drug Development
Opinion: Brain Health Matters; We Must Not Lose Momentum
With recent scientific advances, milestone approvals and increased dealmaking, the future of treatment for neurological diseases looks brighter—but continued investment, collaboration and patient-focused efforts are key.
January 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Barry Greene
Pictured: Federal Trade Commission Sign/Courtesy o
Business
Week in Review: Amgen-Horizon Deal Moves Forward, First 10 Drugs for IRA Price Negotiation, Layoffs and More
$27.8B Amgen-Horizon deal gets FTC clearance with restrictions; the White House names first 10 drugs subject to Medicare price negotiations; Sage Therapeutics axes 40% of staff.
September 1, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Illustration depicting large layoffs/iSt
Business
Sage Cuts Staff by 40% After FDA’s MDD Rejection
Following the FDA’s recent rejection of zuranolone in major depressive disorder, Sage Therapeutics has launched a strategic reorganization initiative including a 40% reduction in headcount.
August 31, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Colorful illustration of a human brain d
Opinion: Neuroactive Steroids Face Hurdles on the Path to Bigger Markets
As the FDA’s recent rejection of Biogen and Sage’s zuranolone for major depressive disorder highlights, biopharma companies will need to tackle emerging challenges to bring more of these drugs to patients.
August 24, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Jia Jie Chen
Right and left sides of the brain/iStock, Warrenra
Drug Development
The Neuropsychiatric Pipeline: 10 Late-Stage Therapies to Watch
With a potential $509 billion up for grabs by 2028, companies including Biogen, Sage, Karuna Therapeutics and Cerevel Therapeutics are vying to bring their drugs across the regulatory finish line.
August 9, 2023
 · 
11 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Load More
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Genetown
Sage Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming May 2024 Investor Conferences
May 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Sage Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Highlights Pipeline and Business Progress
April 25, 2024
 · 
22 min read
Drug Development
Sage Therapeutics Announces Topline Results from Phase 2 PRECEDENT Study of Dalzanemdor (SAGE-718) in the Treatment of Mild Cognitive Impairment in Parkinson’s Disease
April 17, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Business
Sage Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, April 25, 2024
April 11, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Sage Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
February 28, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Sage Therapeutics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Highlights Pipeline and Business Progress
February 14, 2024
 · 
25 min read
Business
Sage Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024
January 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Sage Therapeutics to Provide Business Updates at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
January 8, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Genetown
Sage Therapeutics Announces Changes to Board of Directors - Jan 08, 2024
January 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Sage Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 8, 2024
January 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Load More