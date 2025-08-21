SUBSCRIBE
Why AI Won’t Save the 90% of Clinical Trials That Still Fail

August 21, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, BioSpace Insights

In this episode presented by Cresset, BioSpace’s head of insights Lori Ellis discusses clinical trial fail rates and AI’s potential to reduce preclinical costs with Mutlu Dogruel, VP of AI and Mark Mackey, CSO of Cresset.

While AI represents a significant advancement in efficiency for early-stage drug discovery, it won’t dramatically change the 90% clinical trial failure rate. Most failures stem from fundamental gaps in biological understanding rather then the processes where AI is able to have the most impact.

The discussion highlights AI’s strengths and ability to reduce preclinical costs. However, they caution that AI faces significant limitations in predicting complex biological properties like toxicity due to insufficient data, and regulatory acceptance of AI-only safety assessments remains unlikely, meaning traditional clinical trials will continue to be necessary.

This episode is presented in partnership with ⁠Cresset⁠.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠Mutlu Dogruel⁠, VP of AI, Cresset

⁠Mark Mackey⁠, CSO, Cresset

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
