SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Policy

Hundreds of HHS Staffers Accuse RFK Jr. of ‘Sowing Public Mistrust’ Against CDC After Shooting at HQ

August 21, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: CDC signage at its headquarters in Georg

iStock, csraphotography

In an open letter, Health and Human Services employees asked the Secretary to stop and disavow the spread of health misinformation, particularly about vaccines, infectious diseases and federal health agencies.

Over 750 current and former employees at the Department of Health and Human Services are calling on Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to tone down what they characterized as “dangerous and deceitful statements” that have fostered distrust against federal health workers, exposing them to physical harm.

“The violent August 8th attack on CDC’s headquarters in Atlanta was not random,” staff wrote in an open letter published Wednesday, referring to the shooting earlier this month at the agency’s main campus when nearly 200 bullets were fired into CDC buildings. One police officer died in the attack. The gunman, 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White, took his own life after the incident.

“The attack came amid growing mistrust in public institutions, driven by politicized rhetoric that has turned public health professionals from trusted experts into targets of villainization—and now, violence,” according to the letter, which was addressed to Kennedy himself and members of U.S. Congress.

Kennedy, the letter continued, is “complicit” in this erosion of public trust “by repeatedly spreading inaccurate health information.” The secretary has, for instance, “falsely attributed” autism to childhood vaccination despite decades of research disproving this link. Kennedy has also mistakenly claimed that mRNA vaccines aren’t protective against COVID-19, even pulling back some $500 million in funding for related research, according to the letter.

Kennedy’s rhetoric has even sometimes painted federal workers as the enemy, with Wednesday’s open letter noting that he has previously called the CDC a “cesspool of corruption.”

These statements have “contributed to the harassment and violence experienced by CDC staff,” the employees claimed. To keep the federal health workforce safe, the letter outlined three main requests: that Kennedy “stop spreading inaccurate health information” and publicly disavow the spread of misleading information about vaccines, infectious diseases and federal health agencies; acknowledge that the CDC’s work is “rooted in scientific, non-partisan evidence” with the goal of improving the health of Americans; and provide more concrete guarantees of their safety, such as functional alerts and emergency protocols. The letter also calls for the removal of “high-profile online material targeting the federal workforce such as the widely seen ‘DEI watchlists.’”

In a statement to Endpoints News, a spokesperson for HHS pushed back on the open letter, saying that “any attempt to conflate widely supported public health reforms with the violence of a suicidal mass shooter is an attempt to politicize a tragedy.”

Government Vaccines
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Arrows lead to a graph of a downward trend, then c
Layoffs
CSL Overhauls Business With Vaccine Spinout, 15% Layoffs
August 20, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Healthcare, medical and doctor with kid patient and father holding baby for shot in hospital. Girl, children and family clinic nurse with vaccine for covid, virus or flu shot.
Vaccines
American Academy of Pediatrics Contradicts CDC, Recommends COVID-19 Shot for Kids
August 20, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
MAHA Report Emphasizes Vaccines, Safety Vexes Viking’s Obesity Win, Novo Gains Momentum
August 20, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Accumulated problems, contradictions. Dead end, we need to go back. You cannot continue further. Complete impossibility to continue. Rejection of an idea. Hard sanctions. Fatal error.
Rare diseases
FDA Rejects PTC Therapeutics’ Friedreich’s Ataxia Drug
August 19, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky