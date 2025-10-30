8 Companies Hiring Now in New York

Looking for a biopharma job in New York? Check out the BioSpace list of eight companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Located within Pharm Country, New York is home to thousands of life sciences businesses—3,610 as of Dec. 31, according to a Partnership Fund for New York City report. During the past decade, life sciences companies have added nearly 17,000 jobs, driven by accelerating employment growth in New York City since 2019, the report noted. There were 17,700 jobs in the city last year.
Although job postings live for New York on the BioSpace website were down 39% year over year in September, they’ve held steady for the past few months, and there are over 200 positions available now.
If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in New York, check out the open roles at these eight companies.
- AbbVie has multiple jobs available. Positions include specialty representative, dermatology in Newburgh; specialty representative, gastroenterology in Albany; and thought leader liaison-Northeast in New York.
- Amgen has several openings. Roles include thought leader liaison leader-UPLINZA in New York, specialty representative/senior specialty representative-primary care in Rochester and medical science liaison, NMOSD and gMG-rare disease in New York.
- Daiichi Sankyo has multiple jobs available. Positions include oncology clinical educator in Albany, principal medical value liaison in New York and oncology territory manager, oncology lung in Long Island.
- Eli Lilly has multiple openings. Roles include senior scientist/principal scientist, proteomics, discovery technologies in New York City; pharmaceutical sales-territory manager-dermatology specialty in Manhattan; and pharmaceutical sales-territory manager-dermatology specialty in Poughkeepsie.
- Formation Bio has over a dozen jobs available in New York City. Positions include director, clinical trial management; vice president, quality assurance; and senior data scientist.
- Lundbeck has several openings. Roles include psychiatry account manager in Schenectady, multispecialty account manager in Poughkeepsie and biopharmaceutical account manager in Massapequa.
- Recursion has multiple jobs available. Positions include global head, oncology development in New York City; senior AI and automation engineer, a six-month, remote contract role; and research scientist, molecular dynamics, an office-based, hybrid role in either New York City or London.
- Regeneron has over 150 openings. Jobs include senior scientist, infectious diseases in Tarrytown, QA lab operations specialist in East Greenbush and postdoctoral fellow in Tarrytown.
