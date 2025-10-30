8 Companies Hiring Now in New York

Located within Pharm Country , New York is home to thousands of life sciences businesses—3,610 as of Dec. 31, according to a Partnership Fund for New York City report . During the past decade, life sciences companies have added nearly 17,000 jobs, driven by accelerating employment growth in New York City since 2019, the report noted. There were 17,700 jobs in the city last year.

Although job postings live for New York on the BioSpace website were down 39% year over year in September, they’ve held steady for the past few months, and there are over 200 positions available now.

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in New York, check out the open roles at these eight companies.