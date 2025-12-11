Steven Grossman

Steven A. Grossman, JD, is President of HPS Group, LLC, a policy and regulatory consulting firm, and author of “FDA Matters: The Grossman FDA Report.”

Mr. Grossman co-founded and later served as Executive Director of the Alliance for a Stronger FDA. This multi-stakeholder coalition has helped grow the FDA’s appropriated budget from $1.6 billion to $3.5 billion.

Mr. Grossman’s advocacy is rooted in public service, having spent six years as counsel and Health Staff Director on the Senate HELP Committee and four years as a Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health at HHS.

While working in the Senate, he was one of the chief Senate negotiators on the Orphan Drug Act (ODA) and the Drug Price Competition and Patent Term Restoration Act (known as Hatch-Waxman).

In recognition of his advocacy and policy leadership, he has been honored by the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA with its Innovations in Regulatory Science Award.