FDA Plans Black Box Warning for COVID-19 Vaccines: Report

The FDA may be gearing up to slap a black box warning on COVID-19 vaccines, according to two individuals who spoke with CNN on Friday.

A boxed warning, which alerts the public to the serious risks associated with a drug or medical device has been attached by the FDA to products including opioids for addiction, for example, and the acne medicine Accutane for birth defects. These risks should be weighed against the treatment’s benefits.

The plans for a black box warning, first reported by CNN on Friday morning, are expected to be rolled out by the end of this year. It is unclear, however, whether they will apply to all COVID-19 vaccines or only mRNA vaccines—which have faced considerable scrutiny since Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took office in February, and since being politicized by the pandemic. Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech make the two mRNA-based vaccines approved for use in the U.S., Comirnaty and Spikevax. The only other FDA-approved COVID vaccine is Novavax’s protein-based shot Nuvaxovid.

It also isn’t clear whether the warnings will apply to all age groups, CNN reported.

In a statement to the publication on Thursday, Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson Andrew Nixon said, “Unless the FDA announces it, any claim about what it will do is pure speculation.”

BioSpace has not heard back from HHS for further details as of publication.

The black box initiative is being led by Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research head Vinay Prasad, according to one of the people who spoke with CNN. This follows Prasad’s claim in an internal FDA memo late last month that the deaths of 10 children could be linked to COVID-19 vaccinations. The alleged deaths were first flagged by acting Center for Drug Evaluation and Research director Tracy Beth Høeg, then a senior advisor to the agency.

The memo set off an eruption of protest from healthcare and ex-regulatory leaders. More than a dozen former FDA and CDC officials in an editorial published in The New England Journal of Medicine earlier this month decried the proposed vaccine policy changes laid out in Prasad’s memo.

The FDA is also expanding its investigation of deaths potentially related to COVID-19 across multiple age groups, an agency spokesperson told Bloomberg earlier this month.

Notably, the CDC on Thursday released a report showing that the 2024–2025 formulations of the COVID-19 vaccine were 76% effective at preventing emergency or urgent care visits in children aged 9 months through 4 years.