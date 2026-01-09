Insmed Jumps on ‘Blowout’ Sales Beat for Bronchiectasis Drug Brinsupri

Insmed set Wall Street abuzz with new sales figures for its newly-approved bronchiectasis drug Brinsupri that nearly tripled consensus expectations.

In reporting preliminary results for the year, Insmed announced Friday that Brinsupri brought in $144.6 million in the fourth quarter 2025, its first full quarter since launching. That’s almost three times analyst expectations of $57.6 million. Calling the results a “blowout sales performance,” analysts at William Blair said in a Friday morning note that they have “increased confidence in the drug’s multi-blockbuster sales potential long-term.”

Other analysts echoed the sentiment. “$144.6M??” Guggenheim Partners wrote, adding that the figure blew past even the $75 million “that we believe the buyside was hoping to see.”

According to William Blair, the overperformance was largely driven by 9,000 new patients starting up on Brinsupri in the fourth quarter, adding to the roughly 2,550 patients that started on the drug in its launch in the third quarter last year.

Shares of Insmed are up about 8% to $183.80 in Friday morning trading.

Over at Truist, analysts estimated that the total patient count for Brinsupri is around 11,500, pacing about three quarters ahead of the firm’s projections for adding new prescriptions. Truist had expected Brinsupri to get to 9,950 patients by the second quarter of 2026 and 12,650 patients by the third quarter.

The FDA approved Brinsupri in August 2025 for daily treatment of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis in adults and kids 12 years and up. At the time, analysts at Guggenheim wrote that they expected sales could hit $7.3 billion annually by 2033. According to Insmed, the total addressable patient population is around 500,000 in the U.S. The drug carries a price tag of $88,000 per year.