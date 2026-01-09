SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Deals

Roche Spends $570M on Another ADC Agreement With China’s MediLink

January 9, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Pleasanton, CA, USA - Feb 21, 2024: Exterior view of the headquarters of Roche Molecular Diagnostics (RMD) in Pleasanton, California. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG is a Swiss pharmaceutical company.

iStock, hapabapa

Roche first partnered with MediLink in January 2024, likewise for an antibody-drug conjugate for solid tumors.

Roche once again tapped its Chinese partner MediLink for another antibody-drug conjugate to be studied across several solid tumor types, nearly two years to the day after first partnering.

Roche is offering $570 million in upfront and near-term milestone payments to get exclusive rights to MediLink’s YL201, a B7H3-targeted therapy, according to news release on Thursday. The pharma will also be on the hook for downstream development, regulatory and commercial milestones, plus tiered royalties on net sales, though no specific amounts for these commitments have yet been disclosed.

Roche will take charge of YL201’s development, manufacturing and commercialization worldwide, except in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

B7H3 is an immune checkpoint protein that is highly expressed in many different cancers. By targeting it, YL201 brings its payload, a cytotoxic campothecin derivative, physically closer to its target tumors. In China, MediLink has advanced YL201 to into registrational development for small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The asset has previously won the FDA’s breakthrough therapy designation for SCLC.

Thursday’s agreement deepens Roche’s ongoing collaboration with MediLink. The two first teamed up in January 2024 when the pharma put $1 billion on the line for YL211, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed to the c-MET protein. Like YL201, the companies are proposing YL211 for solid tumors.

This new MediLink pact also marks the third year in a row that Roche rang in the new year with a Chinese ADC agreement. After its original MediLink contract, the pharma welcomed 2025 with a potential $1 billion partnership with Suzhou-headquartered Innovent Biologics. The centerpiece of this deal is IBI3009, which binds to DLL3 and has the potential to address chemotherapy-resistant tumors.

Roche has been a prolific dealmaker even outside the cancer space. In September 2025, for instance, the pharma picked up 89bio in a $3.5 billion transaction, giving it the late-stage FGF21 analog pegozafermin for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Other recent deals for Roche include its $1 billion aging play with Gero and $2 billion blood-brain barrier bet with Manifold Bio.

Cancer Lung cancer China
Roche
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Trendy halftone business concept collage. Idea concept, business concept, financial planning,financial profit, favorable conditions, favorable conditions. Trendy modern retro illustration in bright trendy colors. Vector illustration
Mergers & acquisitions
Revolution Soars Amid Swirling Buyout Rumors With Merck, AbbVie
January 9, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Tessera Trimming 90 Employees as Part of Pipeline Prioritization
January 8, 2026
 · 
99 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Retro styled image of a set of different colorful alarm clocks
Complete response letters
Vanda Slides After FDA Again Rejects Hetlioz For Jet Lag
January 8, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Insights
From Nuclear Winter to Renewal: Biotech Investing for 2026
January 8, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jennifer Smith-Parker