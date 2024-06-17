SUBSCRIBE
CSL Behring

CSL is a global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of lifesaving medicines, including those that treat hemophilia and immune deficiencies, vaccines to prevent influenza, and therapies in iron deficiency and nephrology. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL – including our three businesses, CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus and CSL Vifor – provides lifesaving products to patients in more than 100 countries and employs 32,000 people.

475 Green Oaks Parkway
Holly Springs, NC 27540 US
NEWS
Business
CSL Seqirus and Arcturus Ink $4.3 Billion mRNA Vaccine Deal
San Diego-based Arcturus Therapeutics signed a strategic collaboration and licensing deal with CSL Seqirus to help develop and commercialize vaccines.
November 2, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Scientists conduct an experiment_courtesy of Getty
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Adagio to Seek COVID-19 EUA, CytoDyn’s Bad Week
It was a particularly busy week for clinical trial announcements. Let’s take a look.
April 1, 2022
 · 
13 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Bio NC
BioSpace Launches 2022 Hotbed Maps to Highlight Thriving Life Sciences Clusters
As BioSpace proudly introduces our 2022 Hotbed Maps, let’s explore the industry’s most thriving territories, research leading employers and search for relevant jobs on BioSpace.
January 17, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
BioForest
Clinical Catch-Up: October 11-15
It was yet another busy week for clinical trial announcements. Take a look.
October 15, 2021
 · 
11 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
COVID-19 Booster Shots, the Flu and You
While last flu season saw fears of a “twindemic” go largely unfounded, there are fears that recent lockdowns could also lead to a lack of natural immunity against the flu.
August 23, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pharm Country
Seqirus Forms Dedicated sa-mRNA Program, Taps In-House R&D Head to Oversee
New Jersey-based Seqirus is expanding and accelerating its capabilities to develop next-generation self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) vaccines for influenza and other viral illnesses.
August 19, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
FDA
Seqirus Wins Approval for Flu Vaccine for Adults 65 and Older
Seqirus snagged approval for Fluad Quadrivalent, the first-and-only quadrivalent adjuvanted influenza vaccine developed to help protect adults 65 years and older against seasonal influenza.
February 24, 2020
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
FDA
FDA Approves Seqirus’ Audenz as Vaccine Against Potential Flu Pandemic
Audenz is the first-ever adjuvanted, cell-based influenza vaccine designed to protect against influenza A (H5N1) in the event of a pandemic.
February 3, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Job Trends
Clinical Catch-Up: December 9-13
It was a particularly busy week in clinical trial news, largely because of the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting. Here’s a look.
December 13, 2019
 · 
13 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Policy
CSL Seqirus, a Proud Champion of Pandemic Preparedness, Announces U.S. Government Award in Response to Avian Influenza
May 30, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Policy
ARS Pharmaceuticals Submits Response for neffy® (epinephrine nasal spray) Marketing Authorization Application to EMA’s CHMP and Enters License Agreement with CSL Seqirus for Commercialization of neffy in Australia and New Zealand
April 30, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Policy
CSL Seqirus is Fully Prepared to Implement the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee Trivalent Influenza Vaccines Strain Selection for the 2024/25 U.S. Season
March 6, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Bio NC
CSL Seqirus Commends the National Advisory Committee on Immunization for Preferential Recommendation of Enhanced Influenza Vaccines for Adults 65 and Older
December 21, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Bio NC
New Data Presented at IDWeek 2023 Demonstrates Public Health Benefit and Cost Savings Associated with Cell-Based and Adjuvanted Influenza Vaccines
October 11, 2023
 · 
13 min read
Bio NC
CSL Seqirus Presents Real-World Evidence at ESWI Demonstrating the Impact of Influenza Vaccination Campaigns to Help Protect People and Healthcare Systems
September 19, 2023
 · 
12 min read
Bio NC
CSL Seqirus Begins Shipping Portfolio of Innovative Influenza Vaccines for the 2023/24 U.S. Season
July 17, 2023
 · 
13 min read
Bio NC
CSL Seqirus Proud to Attend and Present at 2023 Canadian Immunization Conference
April 25, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Business
Amarin and CSL Seqirus Announce Exclusive License and Distribution Agreement to Commercialize VAZKEPA® (Icosapent Ethyl) in Australia and New Zealand
February 28, 2023
 · 
7 min read
Policy
CSL Seqirus Announces U.S. Government Award to Manufacture and Clinically Assess Influenza A(H5N8) Pre-Pandemic Vaccine
October 6, 2022
 · 
11 min read
