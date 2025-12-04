Job Postings in November Tick Up–But So Do Applications

In key biopharma disciplines, including research and development, clinical, manufacturing and production and sales and service, live job postings on BioSpace increased for the second month in a row.

Comparing November to October 2025:



Clinical job listings increased 21%

Manufacturing and production job listings increased 6%

Sales and service job listings increased 9%

Research and development job listings increased 5%



This may be welcome news to biopharma professionals searching for a new role. However, application rates for jobs on BioSpace also increased in November.

Comparing October to November application rates:



Research and development increased from 12.4% to 15.4%

Clinical increased from 11.9% to 14.5%

Manufacturing and production increased from 13% to 17%

Sales and service increased from 11.3% to 13.4%

BioSpace job application rate, research and development, August 2025-November 2025

BioSpace job application rate, clinical, August 2025-November 2025

BioSpace job application rate, manufacturing and production, August 2025-November 2025

BioSpace job application rate, sales and service, August 2025-November 2025

There have been some glimmers of hope that the job market will pick up in 2026, though December will likely see a slow down as things wind down before the holiday period.