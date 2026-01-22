12 Companies Hiring R&D Professionals Now

When it comes to looking for new roles, employed/contract and unemployed biopharma professionals BioSpace surveyed late last year are most often targeting research and development positions. Although science/R&D job postings live on BioSpace mostly declined from December 2024 to December 2025, they’ve started inching back up, and plenty of opportunities are listed on the website.

If you’re interested in R&D opportunities, check out the openings at these 12 companies.