12 Companies Hiring R&D Professionals Now

Looking for a research and development job? Check out the BioSpace list of 12 companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
When it comes to looking for new roles, employed/contract and unemployed biopharma professionals BioSpace surveyed late last year are most often targeting research and development positions. Although science/R&D job postings live on BioSpace mostly declined from December 2024 to December 2025, they’ve started inching back up, and plenty of opportunities are listed on the website.
If you’re interested in R&D opportunities, check out the openings at these 12 companies.
- AbbVie has dozens of roles available. Positions include scientist I, biologics drug product development, in North Chicago, Illinois; scientist development rotational program (SDP) associate, scientist II, in Worcester, Massachusetts; and principal research scientist I, biologics drug product development, in North Chicago, Illinois.
- Amgen has dozens of openings. Jobs include process development senior scientist in Thousand Oaks, California; scientific associate director, clinical pharmacology, in South San Francisco, California; and principal scientist-inflammation biomarkers in Washington, D.C.
- Apogee Therapeutics has several remote positions available. Openings include director, drug product development; director, purification development; and vice president, inflammatory and immune disease biomarker development.
- Dyne Therapeutics has several jobs available, including some in Waltham, Maryland, such as executive director, bioanalytical development; principal scientist, ADME-PK; and associate director, clinical pharmacology.
- Eli Lilly has dozens of open roles. Positions include scientist-imaging research and development, in Philadelphia; principal scientist-data foundry scientific developer in Indianapolis; and director-clinical research scientist in Indianapolis.
- Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research has several openings. Jobs include research associate II in Frederick, Maryland; senior bioinformatician-NCI/ITEB in Rockville, Maryland; and biospecimen research associate II (Tues-Sat) in Frederick.
- InVitro Cell Research has several positions available in Englewood, New Jersey. Roles include associate research scientist; principal scientist-early cancer detection; and principal scientist-cancer vaccines.
- Legend Biotech has over a dozen openings, including some in Philadelphia, such as lab manager; downstream scientist/senior associate scientist; and senior scientist.
- Moderna has several positions available. Jobs include director, cancer vaccines research, in Cambridge, Massachusetts; research associate/engineer I, technical development (2026 rotation program), in Norwood, Massachusetts; and director, therapeutics translational research, in Cambridge.
- Recursion has several openings. Roles include global head, oncology development, in New York; staff scientist-causal inference in either Salt Lake City or New York; and research scientist, molecular dynamics, in New York.
- Regeneron has dozens of positions available. Jobs include associate scientist, keloid and fibrosis, in Tarrytown, New York; associate director, precision medicine, in Armonk, New York; and director, health economics and outcomes research-hematology oncology, in Sleepy Hollow, New York.
- Takeda has dozens of openings. Roles include some in Boston, such as research scientist; medical director, clinical science-solid tumor; and senior scientist, immunology, in vitro pharmacology.