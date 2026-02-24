Webinar: Lean Derisking: Taking Your Proof of Concept to the Clinic

Register to watch

Taking an early proof of concept into preclinical and clinical development is a costly and complex process. But there are strategic ways to streamline the process and reduce risk and costs.

In this webinar, you’ll hear directly from Nobel Laureate Sir Michael Houghton and experts from Applied Pharma, who bring decades of real-world success and deep scientific expertise.

The panel will explore practical strategies for building the robust body of evidence needed to advance your product without investing in a large, overhead-heavy internal team.

Together, they’ll share how companies can benefit from:

Lean, integrated teams that offer end-to-end support without unnecessary overhead

Cost-effective development pathways enabled by Canada’s collaborative, innovation-driven ecosystem

De-risked timelines supported by a stable regulatory environment and advanced infrastructure

Whether you’re an emerging biotech or scaling toward key milestones, this session will highlight how lean derisking can help you move smarter, faster and with less risk.

Featured Speakers

Sir Michael Houghton Chief Scientific Officer & Director of the Li Ka Shing Applied Virology Institute | API Michael Houghton Ph.D is a Professor in the Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry at the University of Alberta where he directs the Li Ka Shing Applied Virology Institute. He is also the Chief Scientific Officer of the non-profit Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation (API).



He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2020 for his work with USA colleagues Drs Qui-Lim Choo & George Kuo that led to the discovery of the hepatitis C virus (HCV) in 1989. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his contributions to medicine which included the elucidation of the viral genomes of HCV & HDV as well as the identification of the primary sequence of the natural antiviral, human fibroblast interferon. Deeply committed to medical research, he is involved in researching many areas of unmet medical need and serious disease.

Launa Aspeslet Chief Translational Officer | API Launa Aspeslet is an accomplished life science executive and board member with over 20 years of leadership experience in scaling early-stage organizations to sustainable growth and maturity. She excels in multi-stakeholder environments, new product development, and guiding entrepreneurs through organizational transformation.



Currently, Launa also serves as Senior Clinical & Regulatory Advisor to Model Medicines and a Board member of Edmonton Unlimited. She recently acted as interim CEO at Edmonton Unlimited and has held roles as COO at Hepion Pharmaceuticals, CEO of TRIO, and COO at Isotechnika Pharma. She has also provided strategic consulting for various early-stage drug and medical device companies. During this time, Launa has led teams to conduct over 50 clinical trials, enrolling more than 10,000 patients across 20 countries.



She holds a BSc in chemistry from the University of Lethbridge and a PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the University of Alberta, along with a Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC).





Daniel Trepanier Executive Scientist, Preclinical Development | API Over 25 years in the pharmaceutical industry. Experienced in pharmaceutical development including drug discovery, analytical and bioanalytical method development and analysis, preclinical pharmacokinetic, toxicological and toxicokinetic studies, formulation development, drug manufacturing and preclinical/clinical supply, preparation of preclinical regulatory submissions, interfacing with contract research organizations and patent attorneys. Real world experience in all aspects of drug development required to successfully move a drug from discovery, through myriad regulatory agency required studies, to Clinical Phase I/II status.