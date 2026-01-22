Joshua R. Mansbach is a healthcare communications strategist who has led corporate and brand strategy for global Fortune 500 pharmaceutical, biotech and life science companies at all stages of the lifecycle, from stealth to commercialization. He has led communications as part of global agencies on behalf of companies including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Novartis, and he specializes in helping companies create the story of how companies are solving the industry’s most urgent clinical, patient care, commercial, and market access challenges.