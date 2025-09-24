FDA’s Autism Endeavor, Pfizer’s Obesity Comeback Bid, Psychedelics Revival, ACIP Confusion, More

> Listen on Spotify

The FDA is working to reapprove GSK’s long-dormant drug Wellcovorin (leucovorin) for cerebral folate deficiency, which the agency linked to “developmental delays with autistic features.” This immediately followed a much-anticipated press conference in which President Donald Trump, flanked by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr and other healthcare administrators, linked the use of Tylenol during pregnancy to rising rates of autism.

Meanwhile, Pfizer woke us all up Monday with the news that it had acquired breakout obesity rockstar Metsera for $4.9B. The deal should pump new life into Pfizer’s portfolio, which over the last two years has suffered three discontinued assets. Bite-sized deals—or those at or below the $5 billion mark—have defined biopharma recently, with Roche picking up metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis biotech 89bio for a potential $3.5 billion last week and Novartis putting another $5.7 billion on the line with partner Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a second molecular glue agreement.

Another therapeutic space primed for M&A action is psychedelics . After AbbVie bought Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals’ lead depression asset for $1.2B last month, BioSpace spoke sought opinions from experts on who might be next to take the plunge. A few potential names included Eli Lilly, Bristol Myers Squibb and Merck.

On the policy front, the CDC’s revamped vaccine advisory committee convened for their first meeting to discuss COVID-19, MMRV and hepatitis B vaccine schedules. Industry watchers who spoke to BioSpace commented on the “lack of knowledge” and dearth of previous experience on the committee. And while the advisors ultimately voted to change the schedule for the MMRV vaccine, it appears unlikely to significantly affect manufacturers’ bottom lines .

Finally, in rare disease, Stealth BioTherapeutics secured its long-sought approval for elamipretide—now Forzinity—in Barth syndrome—a disorder that would fall under the purview of the FDA’s new Rare Disease Evidence Principles framework for ultra rare diseases affecting less than 1,000 people in the U.S. And we said “ Bye Bye Bluebird ,” as the famed gene therapy biotech—which was recently bought out by two private equity firms—returned to its original moniker, Genetix Biotherapeutics.