James O’Mara

Jim brings to Neurogastrx decades of biotech industry experience, and more than 10 years in gastrointestinal drug development and commercialization with the IBS product LINZESS® at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. Among Jim’s notable contributions are numerous LINZESS deals he closed in the U.S., Europe, Japan and China. Prior to joining Ironwood, Jim was vice president of corporate development for Cozint Interactive, one of the first on-line market intelligence companies. Jim began his biotech career at MPM Capital, where he focused on business development transactions for emerging biotech companies. He has a B.S. degree in pharmacy from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy.