Trump’s Drug Pricing Policy, Prasad’s CBER Nod, Bayer’s Layoffs and Galapagos’ Next Chapter

President Donald Trump unveiled a sweeping drug pricing policy this week, seeking to lower drug prices in the U.S. by up to 80% through a reprisal of the Most Favored Nation rule he attempted to introduce in his first term. The rule would essentially link U.S. prices to those paid in other nations where medications are cheaper. Biopharma reaction was one of tentative relief, with BMO Capital Markets analysts suggesting the executive order had “more bark than bite.” Meanwhile, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced that among the next 15 drugs to undergo IRA-prescripted price negotiations could be drugs payable through Medicare Part B, and not just Part D, where the first two rounds have applied.

Into all of this action steps Vinay Prasad , the outspoken oncologist and hematologist who was named last week as the next director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. While the S&P Biotech ETF fell by more than 5% upon the news, overall reaction was fairly measured, with cell and gene therapy executive Audrey Greenberg summing up Prasad’s selection as “anything but a status quo appointment.”

Over in the weight loss and obesity space, Eli Lilly can’t seem to lose. This weekend, Lilly announced full data from a head-to-head trial showing a “superior benefit-to-risk ratio” for its Zepbound over Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy. And last week, the Indiana-based pharma won a court battle against compounders when a judge sided with the FDA, stating that tirzepatide—the active ingredient in both Zepbound and diabetes sister drug Mounjaro—was no longer in shortage. Add on a presidential shoutout during Trump’s Monday press conference for its U.S. manufacturing investments , and it really was Lilly’s week.

Flying less high are some 2,000 Bayer employees who lost their jobs in the first quarter of 2025 as part of the company’s new operating model, which is intended to make Bayer “much more agile.” On a less direct flight is Galapagos , which reversed course on plans to spin out a portion of the company and find a new CEO. Instead, CEO Paul Stoffels will make a quicker exit and the Belgian biotech could sell off its cell therapy assets as it looks to build up a new pipeline in house, having abandoned the spinout idea altogether. Stay tuned.