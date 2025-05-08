Lilly Wins Court Battle Against Compounders as Judge Backs FDA: Tirzepatide No Longer in Shortage

A Texas Judge on Wednesday took Eli Lilly ’s side in its ongoing court battle over compounded versions of its blockbuster GLP-1 drug tirzepatide, according to reporting from Reuters .

In a sealed order, Judge Mark Pittman upheld the FDA’s prior declaration that Lilly’s tirzepatide was no longer in shortage. In March, Pittman issued a verdict that prevented compounders from producing their remixed versions of the weight loss drug while the case was ongoing, as Reuters reported at the time. Then late last month, Pittman rejected the OFA’s request for an injunction that would have allowed compounders to continue producing their copycat versions of Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster GLP-1 therapy semaglutide, foreshadowing this week’s positive outcome for Lilly.

Compounding is the process by which pharmacies and doctors can alter the formulation of FDA-approved drugs, creating medicines that are more suited for patients’ individual needs. But since the resulting product has not been granted regulatory clearance, compounding as a practice is under certain restrictions—one of which is that some drugs can only be remixed if there is a shortage of supply.

The case over Lilly’s GLP-1 drug traces back to October last year, when the FDA first took tirzepatide off its shortage list. The move was met with swift backlash from compounding pharmacies, represented by the Outsourcing Facilities Association (OFA), a compounders trade group. Just days after the FDA’s announcement, the group sued the regulator, calling the decision to end the tirzepatide shortage “reckless,” “arbitrary” and one that did not have “any semblance of lawful process.”

The FDA ended the tirzepatide shortage “without soliciting input from affected parties and the public, and without meaningful rationale,” the OFA wrote.

Lilly subsequently joined the legal battle to represent its interests in the case, and in December 2024, the FDA stood by its decision to end the tirzepatide shortage. The move effectively disallowed compounding of tirzepatide and gave pharmacies until mid-March to comply. Shortly after, Lilly unleashed a barrage of lawsuits against telehealth providers—which the pharma called “bad actors”—that have refused to stop selling compounded tirzepatide.