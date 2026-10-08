Big Pharma–backed Matchpoint scores $150M series B, advancing autoimmune asset

Preclinical Matchpoint Therapeutics, supported by Sanofi’s venture arm and with an existing $1 billion deal with Novartis, has closed a $150 million series B financing.

The proceeds will help Matchpoint push its lead asset MPT-062 into human trials, according to a press announcement on Wednesday. Designed to be taken orally, MPT-062 is a T cell modulator that CEO Andre Turenne claims could be a first-in-class therapy for autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. Matchpoint expects to start clinical development of MPT-062 next year.

The Watertown, Mass.–based biotech’s efforts are fueled by its Advanced Covalent Exploration (ACE) platform, which makes use of machine learning models to design small-molecule drugs that can bind to disease-causing proteins that have historically been difficult to target.

The series B financing was co-led by Swiss biotech backer Nextech Invest and private equity company Norwest. Sanofi Ventures, which spearheaded the startup’s $100 million series A round in October 2022, participated in the most recent financing push. The T1D Fund and Matchpoint’s founding investors Atlas Venture and Access Biotechnology also joined the series B effort, among others.

Matchpoint’s approach has also attracted interest from Novartis. In July 2025, the pharma fronted $60 million to utilize the ACE platform to advance oral medicines for inflammatory conditions. Under this deal, Novartis could also be on the hook for up to $1 billion in milestones, plus royalties.

“MPT-062 could fundamentally change the management of many common immune-mediated inflammatory conditions with an oral medicine” and has the “potential to precisely address the disease-causing overactivation of T cells,” Kanishka Pothula, managing partner at Nextech Invest, said in a prepared statement.

While VC money continues to flow into the industry, Matchpoint’s series B on Wednesday stands out in part because the financing supports a relatively early program. “We’re seeing more capital being deployed even as overall deal activity remains constrained,” Dan Greaney, executive director of Life Sciences, Innovation Economy at J.P. Morgan, told BioSpace in an interview earlier this month. This money, he continued, is “tending to flow toward later-stage, more de-risked assets.”