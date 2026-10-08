SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Big Pharma–backed Matchpoint scores $150M series B, advancing autoimmune asset

October 8, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Daily A013 tennis and tennis court corner shows a fun sport vector illustration graphic EPS 10

iStock, kmingww

Matchpoint’s lead asset is the oral T cell modulator MPT-062, which the biotech plans to advance into clinical development for autoimmune and inflammatory conditions next year.

Preclinical Matchpoint Therapeutics, supported by Sanofi’s venture arm and with an existing $1 billion deal with Novartis, has closed a $150 million series B financing.

The proceeds will help Matchpoint push its lead asset MPT-062 into human trials, according to a press announcement on Wednesday. Designed to be taken orally, MPT-062 is a T cell modulator that CEO Andre Turenne claims could be a first-in-class therapy for autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. Matchpoint expects to start clinical development of MPT-062 next year.

The Watertown, Mass.–based biotech’s efforts are fueled by its Advanced Covalent Exploration (ACE) platform, which makes use of machine learning models to design small-molecule drugs that can bind to disease-causing proteins that have historically been difficult to target.

The series B financing was co-led by Swiss biotech backer Nextech Invest and private equity company Norwest. Sanofi Ventures, which spearheaded the startup’s $100 million series A round in October 2022, participated in the most recent financing push. The T1D Fund and Matchpoint’s founding investors Atlas Venture and Access Biotechnology also joined the series B effort, among others.

Matchpoint’s approach has also attracted interest from Novartis. In July 2025, the pharma fronted $60 million to utilize the ACE platform to advance oral medicines for inflammatory conditions. Under this deal, Novartis could also be on the hook for up to $1 billion in milestones, plus royalties.

Cairo, Egypt, October 31 2024: Novartis CO building in Egypt, Novartis AG is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical corporation based in Basel, Switzerland, manufactures the drugs
I&I
Novartis Drops up to $1B+ for Drug Discovery Deal With Matchpoint
The partnership with Matchpoint Therapeutics gets Novartis global rights on all molecules for several unannounced inflammatory diseases identified through the biotech’s discovery platform.
July 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Read more

“MPT-062 could fundamentally change the management of many common immune-mediated inflammatory conditions with an oral medicine” and has the “potential to precisely address the disease-causing overactivation of T cells,” Kanishka Pothula, managing partner at Nextech Invest, said in a prepared statement.

While VC money continues to flow into the industry, Matchpoint’s series B on Wednesday stands out in part because the financing supports a relatively early program. “We’re seeing more capital being deployed even as overall deal activity remains constrained,” Dan Greaney, executive director of Life Sciences, Innovation Economy at J.P. Morgan, told BioSpace in an interview earlier this month. This money, he continued, is “tending to flow toward later-stage, more de-risked assets.”

Man in suit on a paper boat sailing through golden coins with dollar signs, paper collage style, on a textured purple background, symbolizing money journey
Venture capital
5 biggest venture capital raises of Q3 2026
Venture capital continued to flow into biopharma in the third quarter, though experts pointed out that investors remained selective, preferring to put their money behind advanced and derisked assets, as well as AI-driven drugmakers.
October 7, 2026
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Read more

Autoimmune disease Funding Series B
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is BioSpace‘s senior staff writer. Based in Metro Manila, Tristan has more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Design idea with light bulbs, headline and text place or button with text. Modern style illustration for web banners, hero images, printed materials.
Job Trends
On the move: 4 rare disease companies hiring now
October 8, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Monsoon sale banner. Colorful umbrellas and rainy clouds. Autumn rain weather, realistic vector illustration. Cloud rainy season, rain stormy
Job Trends
Q3 layoffs down YOY, with 90% fewer biopharma employees affected
October 8, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
vector illustration of multiracial adults encapsulated and being dropped from a large pill bottle. concept for prescription drug addiction/abuse.
Parkinson’s disease
Cerevance Parkinson’s drug shortens ‘off time’ in Ph. 3, paving path to FDA
October 7, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Illustration showing a downward graph trend
Lung cancer
ArriVent sheds nearly half of value on late-stage lung cancer miss
October 7, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson