Pharm Country Hotbed Continues to Prove it is Home to a Hot Job Market

BioSpace’s Pharm Country Hotbed ranges from Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. This region is home to 19,019 life sciences companies with 413,373 life sciences workers. And to top that off, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the average annual wage per person in the region for those jobs is $95,402.

The hotbed is home to numerous top companies, including Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, AbbVie, Amgen and Ovid Therapeutics, just to name a few. And even better news, many of them are hiring. Let’s take a look at just some of those companies and current job postings.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Tarrytown, NY, Regeneron has nine FDA-approved therapies and numerous compounds in the pipeline. Its focus is broad, including eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Current job postings include Scientist (Conjugation) for someone with a Ph.D. in synthetic organic chemistry or equivalent 3-5+ years of experience; Supervisor Quality Control-Microbiology, for someone with a BS/BA in biochemistry, chemistry or biology or related field and 5+ years of relevant experience; and Patent Attorney-Genetics Research. And these are just a few of the numerous jobs the company currently has open.

Daiichi Sankyo. Although Daiichi Sankyo’s global headquarters are in Chuo City, Tokyo, Japan, it has a significant presence in the U.S. and in the Pharm Country Hotbed. In mid-June, the company and AstraZeneca announced they had dosed the first patient in DESTINY-Breast09, a global head-to-head Phase III trial of Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) with or without pertuzumab compared to standard of care as first-line treatment for HER2+ metastatic breast cancer. Enhertu is Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca’s HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate.

Current job postings in the Pharm Country Hotbed include Director Clinical Trial Risk Management (Basking Ridge, NJ). The candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, biology, pharmacy, or other scientific discipline and 10 or more years of related pharma or CRO experience, and four or more years in risk-based quality management. Another position is Oncology Territory Manager, Oncology Breast (Albany, NY). This position calls for a Bachelor’s degree and a minimum five years of experience in biotech/pharma sales. And yet another position is Manager, Editorial Content (Basking Ridge, NJ). This position calls for a bachelor’s degree in communications, journalism or related field and four or more years of experience in a writing, editing or communications role. Daiichi Sankyo not only has job openings in the Pharm Country Hotbed, but all across the U.S.

AbbVie. Based in Lake Bluff, Illinois, AbbVie focuses on several therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women’s health and gastroenterology, as well as products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. On June 29, the company announced that its Rinvoq (upadacitinib) hit the primary and all secondary endpoints in the 52-week Phase III maintenance study in ulcerative colitis.

AbbVie has numerous job openings around the U.S., including California, Illinois, Florida and Puerto Rico. In the Bio Pharm hotbed, positions include: Senior Account Consultant (New Jersey). The company indicates the “perfect” candidate for the job is someone with sound knowledge of Ophthalmology and Buy & Bill with 3+ years in the market; Medical Science Liaison, Migraine (NY, NJ and CT). This is a field-based role and candidates can live anywhere within New York and New Jersey. The key duties are identifying, developing and maintaining professional relationships with thought leaders, academic centers and researchers in the assigned areas of therapeutic interest; Cyber Threat Hunter (work from home). This position is with the company’s Cyber Threat Intelligence Team and calls for a Bachelor’s degree with 7 years of experience and 3-5 years in a professional Intrusion Detection or Incident Response role.

Amgen. Headquartered in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Amgen has been in existence since 1980 and is one of the world’s leading “independent biotechnology companies.” On June 23, the company announced that its Aimovig (erenumab) for suppression of onset of migraine attacks in adults had been granted marketing approval in Japan. It is the first independent submission and approval for Amgen K.K., a wholly owned affiliate of Amgen headquartered in Tokyo.

In addition to positions in California and globally, the company has current openings in Florida, Massachusetts and elsewhere. Positions in the Pharm Country Hotbed include Senior Validation Engineer (West Greenwich, RI), to work in the company’s Product Lifecycle Management organization, a large-scale mammalian cell biotech manufacturing plant; Director Process Development (West Greenwich, RI), to lead the Drug Substance Process Engineering function responsible for technical oversight of commercial drug substance operations within a high mix, multiproduct manufacturing facility; and Manufacturing Specialist (Greenwich, RI), with a variety of degree and experience ranging from high school diploma/GED with 12 years of manufacturing and/or operations experience up to a Doctorate, and pretty much everything in between.

Ovid Therapeutics. With locations in New York and Cambridge, Massachusetts, Ovid is focused on rare neurological disorders. Its pipeline includes OV329, a small molecule GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for seizures associated with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex and Infantile Spasms; OV882, a short hairpin RNA therapy for Angelman syndrome; OV815, a genetic therapy for KIF1A associated neurological disorder and other undisclosed research targets.

Current openings in the Pharm Country Hotbed include Senior Accountant (New York); Associate Director, Human Gene Therapy (New York). This position calls for a candidate with a track record of individual and team contributions in solving complex research problems and experience in cutting-edge technologies and platforms, cell models of disease, omics, and supporting animal models; and Vice President of Business Development (New York). Ovid has other jobs in New York and Cambridge, as well.

