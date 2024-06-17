SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Ovid Therapeutics

NEWS
Lance Minor_BDO, Milena Sullivan_Avalere
Policy
The Inflation Reduction Act’s Potential Impact on Research, Launch Strategy
Industry observers say the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 could affect the direction of research, and some fear it may lead to further government forays into price control.
September 5, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Policy
Life Sciences Industry Condemns Russian Invasion, Responds Accordingly
On Wednesday, Massachusetts-based ConforMIS said it was suspending all distribution of its orthopedic medical devices to Russia and any Russian-based entities.
March 3, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Biopharma Takes a Decisive Position on the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
On Sunday, Boehringer Ingelheim tweeted a message of support for Ukraine, and announced it was standing in solidarity with the embattled Eastern-European country.
March 1, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business
Global Roundup: Celltrion Prepares to Trap COVID-19 in Phase III
Biopharma and life sciences organizations from across the globe provide updates on their businesses and pipelines.
February 9, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Healx and Ovid Therapeutics Partner on Fragile X Therapy
New York-based Ovid Therapeutics and Healx have entered a strategic partnership to investigate the compound gaboxadol to treat Fragile X Syndrome (FXS).
February 8, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Hayley Shasteen
Courtesy Bodo Marks/Picture Alliance via Getty Ima
Business
AstraZeneca and Ovid Therapeutics Team Up Against Epilepsy
Data from pre-clinical studies show that OV350 may be developed to treat multiple types of epilepsy and other CNS conditions, including neurodevelopmental diseases.
January 3, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Oct. 8
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
October 7, 2021
 · 
11 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Pharm Country
Pharm Country Hotbed Continues to Prove it is Home to a Hot Job Market
BioSpace’s Pharm Country Hotbed ranges from Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.
July 9, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Ovid Realigns C-Suite After Throwing in the Towel on Phase III Candidate
This week’s announcement includes a step to the side for CMO Amit Rakhit, who will transition to the biotech’s advisory board.
July 9, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Load More
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2016
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Ovid Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Amanda Banks, Experienced Biotech Leader & Physician as Chief Development Officer
August 8, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Ovid Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming August Investor Conferences
July 30, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Ovid Therapeutics Expands Scientific Advisory Board with Appointments of Leading Neurologists, Neuroscientists and Epileptologists
July 24, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Drug Development
eNeuro Publishes Findings on the Anti-Convulsant Properties of OV329 and Its Potential Effectiveness in Treatment-Resistant Seizures
July 10, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Business
Ovid Therapeutics Reports Business Updates and First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
May 14, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Genetown
Ovid Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference
May 13, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Pharm Country
Ovid Therapeutics to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
April 4, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
Ovid Therapeutics Reports Business Updates, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results
March 8, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Pharm Country
Ovid Therapeutics to Present at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference
February 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Pharm Country
Ovid Therapeutics to Present at the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference
February 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Load More