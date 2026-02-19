News
Editorial Team
Career Advice
5 Ways to Make Your Resume Stand Out From the Crowd
According to a survey by CareerBuilder, 23% of hiring managers spend less than 30 seconds reading a resume. Make the most of those seconds with these five tips to make your resume stand out.
May 9, 2022
·
3 min read
·
Editorial Team
Career Advice
How to Prepare for Your Biopharma Job Search
To help alleviate some of the stress related to finding a new job, we’ve created a comprehensive guide detailing how to prepare for your biopharma job search.
April 11, 2022
·
3 min read
·
Editorial Team
Job Trends
What You Need to Know to Become a Medical Science Liaison
BioSpace spoke with Dr. Samuel Dyer, CEO of The MSL Society, to find out everything you need to know to become a medical science liaison.
January 21, 2019
·
2 min read
·
Editorial Team
Career Advice
19 Powerful Keywords for Your Life Sciences Resume to Indicate Leadership
Consider limiting your use of “manage” on your resume, opting instead for more powerful, descriptive synonyms. To help, here are 19 powerful keywords for your resume to indicate you’re a leader.
April 21, 2018
·
1 min read
·
Editorial Team
Career Advice
5 Biopharma Jobs that Don’t Require a Ph.D.
If you want to work in biopharma but only have a bachelor’s or master’s degree, there are still plenty of options available. To help, here are five job options in biopharma that don’t require a Ph.D.
June 1, 2017
·
2 min read
·
Editorial Team