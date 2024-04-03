SUBSCRIBE
The Top 11 Companies Hiring in Biopharma Now

April 3, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Angela Gabriel
Looking for a biopharma job? Check out the BioSpace list of 11 top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.

According to the BioSpace 2024 employment outlook report, 72% of respondents in the life sciences industry—including those who are currently employed—plan to look for a new job this year. However, the number of job postings that are live at BioSpace has declined year over year. There are 32% fewer positions live in March 2024 than in March 2023.

BioSpace Jobs Live, March 2023–March 2024

That said, there are plenty of employers hiring. If you’re looking for a new position, here are the top 11 biopharma companies hiring now.

  2. Moderna
  2. Takeda
  2. AbbVie
  2. Eli Lilly and Company
  2. Regeneron
  2. Gilead Sciences
  2. Daiichi Sankyo
  2. Sage Therapeutics
  2. Amgen
  2. CSL Behring
  2. BioMarin

In addition to the companies above, check out these hot companies that are also hiring: Insmed, Mirador and Sonothera.

Angela Gabriel is content manager, life sciences careers, at BioSpace. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn. 

Want more job market insights? Subscribe to Career Insider to receive our quarterly life sciences job market reports, career advice and more.

Now hiring
