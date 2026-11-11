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Press Releases

Zoetis to Participate in the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

November 10, 2026 | 
1 min read

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZTS #animalhealth--Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) today announced that Jay Saccaro, EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 2 p.m. GMT.



Interested parties can access the live webcast of the presentation by visiting https://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. A replay will also be available on the Zoetis website at the conclusion of the event.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the world’s leading animal health company, driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. With a legacy of nearly 75 years, Zoetis continues to pioneer ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, supporting veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners in over 100 countries. We integrate deep scientific expertise, data-driven R&D, advanced manufacturing, and commercial excellence to deliver meaningful innovation across medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, and digital solutions. Guided by our vision to be the most trusted and valued animal health company, Zoetis is committed to setting new standards for the future of animal care through innovation, customer obsession, and purpose-driven colleagues. To learn more, visit Zoetis.com.

ZTS-COR
ZTS-IR


Contacts

Media Contacts:
Jennifer Albano
1-862-399-0810 (o)
jennifer.albano@zoetis.com

Laura Panza
1-973-975-5176 (o)
laura.panza@zoetis.com

Investor Contacts:
Mathieu Aussermeier
1-862-460-0181 (o)
mathieu.aussermeier@zoetis.com

Nick Soonthornchai
1-973-443-2792 (o)
nick.soonthornchai@zoetis.com

New Jersey Events Healthcare
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