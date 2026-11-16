Ziphius, a leading saRNA biotech, today announces the appointment of Mr. Antoon Loomans to its Board of Directors

Veteran vaccines executive to support strategic partnerships, licensing and corporate development as Ziphius advances its lead Chlamydia program toward the clinic

GHENT, Belgium and WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziphius, a biotech company developing self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) vaccines and therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Mr. Antoon Loomans to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. In addition to his board responsibilities, he will lead the Company’s business development activities in the United States, with a focus on strategic partnerships and licensing transactions.

The appointment comes as Ziphius advances its lead Chlamydia trachomatis vaccine program. The program is being developed with the long-term goal of protecting fertility by preventing infection and its serious reproductive complications. Ziphius is progressing the candidate through non-human primate studies. In parallel, Ziphius is progressing a €30 million financing round to support the next stage of development of its pipeline and fund its lead programs through Phase I clinical development, with discussions with existing and prospective investors ongoing.

Mr. Loomans brings three decades of leadership experience across the global vaccines and biotechnology sectors. Most recently, he served as Chief Business Officer of Vaccine Company (VaxCo), a U.S. vaccine company acquired by Eli Lilly in a transaction valued at up to $1.55 billion in 2026.

Mr. Loomans previously spent 27 years at GSK Plc (LON:GSK). From 2006 to 2023, he was a member of the GSK Vaccines Executive Team, serving as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Head of Worldwide Business Development & Strategic Alliances. He also served on the Board of GSK Vaccines SA from 2008 to 2023. During his tenure, he led or contributed to transactions and partnerships that helped shape the business, including the acquisition of Novartis’ vaccines business, the acquisition of Affinivax, the divestment of the travel vaccines portfolio to Bavarian Nordic, licensing agreements supporting Shingrix, and public-private partnerships during the H1N1 and COVID-19 pandemics.

Mr. Loomans holds a law degree from KU Leuven, as well as an MBA and a graduate diploma in insurance law from UCLouvain.

“Ziphius’ saRNA platform is designed to address a key limitation of today’s RNA vaccines: achieving strong and durable protection at lower doses. I look forward to helping the team build the partnerships and financing needed to translate the platform’s potential into value for patients and shareholders,” said Mr. Loomans.

“We are delighted to welcome Antoon to our Board. His global network and transaction experience in vaccines will be invaluable as we advance our pipeline and enter the next phase of our partnering strategy,” said Jo Bury, Chair of Ziphius.

About Ziphius

Ziphius is a leading biotech company developing vaccines and therapeutics based on its proprietary self-amplifying RNA and lipid nanoparticle (LNP) platform. The platform is designed to enable sustained protein or antigen expression at lower doses than conventional mRNA approaches and to support rapid, scalable development and manufacturing. These characteristics make it well suited to applications in oncology, infectious diseases, protein replacement therapies and pandemic preparedness. Ziphius is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium, and operates in the United States through Ziphius LLC.

For more information: www.ziphius.org | LinkedIn

Contact:

Ziphius NV

Hendrik Thys

Email: Hendrik.Thys@ziphius.org

Website: www.ziphius.org