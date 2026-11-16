Zai Lab Announces First-Time Inclusion of KarXT and VYVGART Hytrulo® in China’s 2026 National Reimbursement Drug List, Expanding Access to Key Growth Products

SHANGHAI & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovation-driven, global biopharma company, today announced that five of its commercial medicines in China have been included in the country’s 2026 National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL). The update includes two first-time listings, expanding patient access to treatments for gMG and schizophrenia, and three renewals, which maintain access across oncology and infectious disease.

Zai Lab Products Newly Added or Renewed in 2026 NRDL:

First-time listings:

VYVGART Hytrulo ® (efgartigimod alfa, subcutaneous injection): for the treatment of adult patients with anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody-positive generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).

(efgartigimod alfa, subcutaneous injection): for the treatment of adult patients with anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody-positive generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). KarXT (xanomeline and tropsium chloride capsules): for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Renewals:

NUZYRA ® (omadacycline for injection): for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections.

(omadacycline for injection): for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. QINLOCK ® (ripretinib tablets): for the treatment of adult patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) who have received prior treatment with three or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib.

(ripretinib tablets): for the treatment of adult patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) who have received prior treatment with three or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib. AUGTYRO® (repotrectinib capsules): for the treatment of adult patients with ROS1-positive locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and adult patients with solid tumors harboring a neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) gene fusion.

“The inclusion of KarXT and VYVGART Hytrulo in the NRDL represents an important milestone for Zai Lab and the patients we serve,” said Dr. Yizhe Wang, Zai Lab Operating Partner. “These listings will help broaden access to two important therapies, including KarXT’s novel mechanism of action for schizophrenia and the convenience of VYVGART Hytrulo’s subcutaneous administration for patients with gMG. Together with the renewal of our other listed products, we are grateful to the National Healthcare Security Administration for its continued support of innovative medicines and remain committed to delivering greater benefit to patients.”

The 2026 National Reimbursement Drug List will take effect on January 1, 2027.

Notice: *xanomeline and trospium chloride capsules included in the 2026 NRDL covers the following specifications: (I) xanomeline tartrate 50 mg (calculated as C14H23N3OS) and trospium chloride 20 mg per capsule; (II) xanomeline tartrate 100 mg (as C14H23N3OS) and trospium chloride 20 mg per capsule; (III) xanomeline tartrate 125 mg (as C14H23N3OS) and trospium chloride 30 mg per capsule. All are indicated for schizophrenia in adults. *For AUGTYRO® included in the 2026 NRDL, the reimbursement scope for adult patients with NTRK gene fusion-positive solid tumors is specifically: adult patients diagnosed, by a well-validated testing method, with solid tumors harboring a neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) gene fusion, and who meet one of the following conditions: having locally advanced or metastatic disease, or for whom surgical resection is likely to result in severe complications, or who have failed prior treatment or have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States. We are focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative products that address medical conditions with significant unmet needs in the areas of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and infectious disease. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health.

For additional information about Zai Lab, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/zai-lab or https://x.com/ZaiLab_Global.

Zai Lab Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about our future expectations, plans, and prospects for Zai Lab, including, without limitation, statements relating to the benefits and potential of VYVGART Hytrulo, KarXT, QINLOCK, AUGTYRO, and NUZYRA and the treatment of gMG, schizophrenia, NSCLC, certain solid tumors, and community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections in China. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements, and can be identified by terms such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Such statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance, and are based on our expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Actual results may differ materially as a result of various important factors, including but not limited to: (1) our ability to successfully commercialize and generate revenue from our approved products; (2) our ability to obtain funding for our operations and business activities; (3) the results of clinical and preclinical development of our product candidates; (4) the content and timing of decisions made by the relevant regulatory authorities regarding our product candidates; (5) risks related to doing business in China; and (6) other factors identified in our most recent annual and quarterly reports and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law. For access to the company’s filings with the SEC, please visit www.zailaboratory.com and the SEC’s website at www.SEC.gov.

Investor Relations:

Christine Chiou / Cyan Liu

+1 (917) 886-6929 / +86 195 3130 8895

christine.chiou1@zailaboratory.com / cyan.liu@zailaboratory.com

Media:

Shaun Maccoun / Xiaoyu Chen

+1 (415) 317-7255 / +86 185 0015 5011

shaun.maccoun@zailaboratory.com / xiaoyu.chen@zailaboratory.com