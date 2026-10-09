Yamo Pharmaceuticals Announces Autism Trial Registry Following Global Surge in Family Interest

More Than 6,000 Inquiries Since May; Yamo Opens a Registration Site to Help Speed Phase 3 Enrollment

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamo Pharmaceuticals LLC ("Yamo"), the developer of L1-79, an investigational drug for the core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder ("ASD"), today announced it has received more than 6,000 inquiries from families in more than 90 countries, including over 2,000 since national coverage in The Washington Times and the New York Post on October 1. Families can register for updates on Yamo's planned Phase 3 program at access.yamopharma.com.

"We started this journey to help our son. Now we want to make sure the next family does not have to search as hard as we did," Matt Bielski, a Yamo investor and advisory board member whose son has profound autism, wrote in The Washington Times. Thousands of families have reached out and Yamo's registration site gives them a direct line to the company.

Enrolling patients is often the slowest step in bringing a new medicine forward. Yamo believes this registry can help its Phase 3 study fill faster when sites open in early 2027, moving L1-79 closer to the families who are waiting for it.

On the registration site, parents and caregivers will register with the company and will receive correspondence on next steps, including pre-screening at selected U.S. clinical sites. The Phase 3 study is planned at clinical sites in the United States, and who can take part will depend on its eligibility criteria, including age, which will be posted on ClinicalTrials.gov when the study opens. Registering does not guarantee enrollment. Families outside the U.S. are welcome to register to stay informed. Questions can be sent to access@yamopharma.com.

L1-79 is the only drug candidate advancing to Phase 3 clinical trials specifically designed to treat the core symptoms of ASD, including social communication impairments and restricted and repetitive behaviors. Existing FDA-approved medications for autism primarily address associated symptoms, such as irritability, rather than the underlying neurological features of the disorder.

The encouraging Phase 2 clinical results demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in socialization, clinician assessments, and caregiver-reported outcomes while maintaining a favorable safety and tolerability profile, with no serious treatment-related adverse events or treatment discontinuations due to side effects.

Following productive discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Yamo Pharmaceuticals anticipates initiating its pivotal Phase 3 clinical program in early 2027.

Autism spectrum disorder affects approximately one in 31 children in the United States. While many autistic individuals live independently, others, particularly those with profound autism, require lifelong support and intensive daily care. Despite decades of research, there are currently no FDA-approved drugs that directly target the defining core symptoms of autism.

"Every one of these inquiries represents a family hoping for a treatment for the core symptoms of autism," said Chuck Bramlage, Chief Executive Officer of Yamo. "We're grateful for their trust, and for the years of dedication by clinical trial participants, families, physicians, researchers, and advocates who have remained committed to advancing autism research. Our registration site lets us keep these families informed as we prepare for Phase 3. We're also grateful to President Trump and Secretary Kennedy, who have made autism a national priority and pushed to get promising new medicines to patients faster. With that urgency, and families reaching out from around the world, we are doing everything in our power to bring L1-79 to them as quickly as possible."

If successful in Phase 3, L1-79 could represent one of the most significant advances in autism treatment, offering the first FDA-approved drug specifically developed to improve the core symptoms of autism rather than treating associated behavioral manifestations alone.

About Yamo Pharmaceuticals LLC

Yamo Pharmaceuticals LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental conditions. Its lead drug candidate, L1-79, is an investigational drug advancing to Phase 3 clinical development specifically designed to address the core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder through a novel mechanism of action.

Media & Investor Contacts:

Chuck Bramlage, CEO – cbramlage@yamopharma.com



Eugene Prahin, CAO – eprahin@yamopharma.com



Phone: (212) 610-1570

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SOURCE Yamo Pharmaceuticals