NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yale School of Medicine received a $10 million gift, funding a five-year, multi-investigator research program focused on reversing and ultimately curing type 1 diabetes.
The gift was given by Anastasia and Igor Bukhman, through the Bukhman Foundation.
"We are grateful to Anastasia and Igor Bukhman for their generosity and for the trust they have placed in our investigators," says Nancy J. Brown, MD, the Jean and David W. Wallace Dean of Yale School of Medicine. "This philanthropic support will enable these researchers to transform how type 1 diabetes is treated by developing precision therapies to modify its course and eventually prevent it."
For the Bukhman's, diabetes is personal, affecting their family members, including Anastasia's daughter, who was diagnosed at 3 years old. "It's a condition that has been in our family for a long time," she says, "and one that has played a big role in shaping the work we do today."
Kevan Herold, MD, the C.N.H. Long Professor of Immunobiology and of Medicine (Endocrinology), leads work focused on halting the immune attack on beta cells and developing personalized treatment approaches based on each patient's genetic and immunologic profile.
"The gift funds a number of projects which are all focused on stopping the immune-mediated pathogenesis of type 1 diabetes and restoring lost insulin-producing beta cells," says Herold. "The research is very goal-directed, and that goal is the prevention or reversal of disease. The studies will develop personalized approaches to treatment involving analyses of gene signatures, immunologic features, and beta cells from individuals with and at risk for diabetes."
In addition to Herold, the program will support the work of the following scientists:
- Esen Sefik, PhD, assistant professor of immunobiology, contributes research that strengthens disease modeling and characterizes variation among patients' immune cells.
- Richard Flavell, PhD, Sterling Professor of Immunobiology, brings expertise in engineering mice to study the immune system.
- Nikhil Joshi, PhD, professor of immunobiology and co-leader of Cancer Immunology at Yale Cancer Center, applies insights from cancer immunology to questions of immune cell behavior and tolerance in type 1 diabetes.
- Richard Kibbey, MD, PhD, Ensign Professor of Medicine (Endocrinology and Metabolism) and professor of molecular and cellular physiology, focuses on beta-cell biology and the survival and enhancement of function of replacement insulin-producing cells.
- John Tsang, PhD, Anthony N. Brady Professor of Immunobiology and Biomedical Engineering and director of Yale's Center for Systems and Engineering Immunology, applies computational modeling to analyze complex immune data that can capture patient-specific features across the program.
About Yale School of Medicine
Yale School of Medicine educates leaders in medicine and science, fostering curiosity and critical inquiry. It is a global leader in biomedical research, clinical care, and medical education. With over 1,700 physicians, Yale provides compassionate care to patients worldwide. The Yale System of Medical Education emphasizes critical thinking and independent research, producing leaders in academic medicine.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yale-school-of-medicine-receives-10m-gift-to-cure-type-1-diabetes-302940692.html
SOURCE Yale School of Medicine