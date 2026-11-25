PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that company management will participate at upcoming investor conferences:

9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, November 30, 2026





Date: Monday, November 30, 2026 Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2026

Presentation Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

A live webcast of the Piper Sandler presentation will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of Xencor’s website located at www.xencor.com. A replay of the event will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Xencor

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. More than 20 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development, and multiple XmAb medicines are marketed by partners. Xencor’s XmAb engineering technology enables small changes to a protein’s structure that result in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

Charles Liles

cliles@xencor.com

(626) 483-3772