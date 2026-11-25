Vogenx, Inc. (Nasdaq:VOGX), a clinical-stage developer of novel therapeutics for the treatment of serious metabolic and gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference, taking place December 1-3, 2026, in New York, New York.

James Green, Chief Executive Officer and management will host one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. Investors interested in meeting with Vogenx should contact their Piper Sandler representative or WaterSeid Partners to schedule meetings.

About Mizagliflozin

Mizagliflozin is an investigational, first-in-class, orally administered, minimally absorbed small-molecule inhibitor of the sodium-dependent glucose transporter 1 (SGLT1). Designed to act locally in the small intestine, mizagliflozin reduces and delays intestinal glucose absorption, lowering postprandial glucose absorption. It has been studied in more than 500 subjects across 10 clinical studies. Vogenx holds an exclusive license to mizagliflozin from Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. covering all territories outside Japan, Korea and Taiwan.

About Vogenx, Inc.

Vogenx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Raleigh, North Carolina, focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases associated with dysfunctions in human metabolism where there is significant unmet medical need. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, mizagliflozin, for post-bariatric hypoglycemia, gastroparesis and GIP-dependent Cushing's Syndrome. For more information, please visit https://vogenx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the Company's initial public offering, and its capital requirements and need for additional financing; and the potential market opportunity for its product candidates. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to the initiation, timing, enrollment and results of clinical trials, the possibility that results of earlier studies may not be predictive of later studies, regulatory review, competition, including the possibility that competitors obtain regulatory approval before the Company, reliance on third parties including clinical research organizations and clinical trial sites, the Company's license from Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., the Company's need for additional capital, its limited operating history, its dependence on a small number of key personnel, and the material weaknesses identified in its internal control over financial reporting. Additional information on these and other risks is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Vogenx undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Contacts

Harrison Seidner, PhD and Nilesh Talele, PhD

WaterSeid Partners, Inc.

ir@vogenx.com

SOURCE: Vogenx, Inc.

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