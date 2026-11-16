VIVUS Announces Preferred Formulary Status for PANCREAZE® Across Major National Medicare Formulary

— Effective January 1, 2027, preferred status brings PANCREAZE to approximately 8.8 million covered lives, increasing access to vital pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) for patients living with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI)

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIVUS LLC, a biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that focuses on advancing treatments for patients with serious unmet medical needs, today announced that effective January 1, 2027, PANCREAZE® (pancrelipase) delayed-release capsules, a combination of porcine-derived lipases, proteases, and amylases indicated for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI), will be added as a preferred therapy across a National Medicare Part D formulary, one of the United States’ largest payors, serving approximately 8.8 million lives nationwide.

“Ensuring that Medicare beneficiaries living with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency have reliable, cost-effective access to essential enzyme replacement therapy is a top priority for VIVUS,” said John Amos, Chief Executive Officer at VIVUS LLC. “The decision to grant PANCREAZE preferred status on a National Medicare Part D formulary provides millions of patients and their healthcare providers an affordable, high-quality option with a flexible, phthalate-free PERT formulation.”

Indicated for EPI, a condition where the pancreas does not make enough enzymes to digest food normally, PANCREAZE is a pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) that replaces the digestive enzymes patients need. The PERT helps the body digest food properly and absorb fat, protein, and carbohydrates, which are needed for healthy growth, weight gain, and improved nutritional health. PANCREAZE does not use phthalates as an additive in its formulation. Phthalates are chemicals commonly used to make plastics more flexible and are often used in pharmaceutical coatings.

“This addition of PANCREAZE to a National Medicare Part D preferred formulary underscores the strong clinical value our treatment brings to patients and healthcare providers,” said Santosh T. Varghese, MD, President of VIVUS Global Pharmaceutical Development and Chief Medical Officer at VIVUS LLC. “This expanded coverage is a meaningful milestone that helps reduce treatment barriers and supports effective management of EPI symptoms.”

About VIVUS

VIVUS is a biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that focus on advancing treatments for patients with serious unmet medical needs. For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.vivus.com.

About PANCREAZE

PANCREAZE is a pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) indicated for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency due to cystic fibrosis or other conditions in which the pancreas does not make enough digestive enzymes. PANCREAZE contains a mixture of digestive enzymes, including lipases, proteases, and amylases, derived from porcine pancreas, which help the body digest and absorb fats, proteins, and carbohydrates from food. PANCREAZE is available in multiple strengths, allowing healthcare providers to individualize dosing based on a patient's age, weight, and clinical response. The safety and effectiveness of PANCREAZE have been established in clinical studies in pediatric and adult patients, including infants as young as one month of age. For more information on PANCREAZE, please visit www.pancreaze.com.

Important Safety Information

Fibrosing Colonopathy: Associated with high doses, usually over prolonged use and in pediatric patients with cystic fibrosis. Monitor during treatment for progression of preexisting disease; do not exceed the recommended dosage unless clinically indicated. Hyperuricemia has been reported with high dosages; consider monitoring blood uric acid levels in patients with gout, renal impairment, or hyperuricemia. The presence of porcine viruses that might infect humans cannot be definitely excluded. Common side effects include blurred vision, abdominal pain, flatulence, constipation, nausea, pruritus, and rash.

Important Information and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and/or covered by the "Bespeaks Caution" doctrine applied by the courts under the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws, and other applicable provisions of the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by the Company's management. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "will," "shall," "may," "believe," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "anticipate," "predict," "should," "plan," "likely," "opportunity," "estimated," and "potential," and/or the negative use of these words or other similar words. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on our current expectations, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements except to the extent otherwise required by law.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the anticipated addition of PANCREAZE as a preferred therapy on a National Medicare Part D formulary effective January 1, 2027; the number of covered lives expected to have access to PANCREAZE through such formulary; and the potential impact of such preferred status on patient access, affordability and utilization of PANCREAZE. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the risk that the preferred formulary status may not become effective when or as anticipated, or may be modified, restricted or terminated by the payor; the risk that preferred status may not result in anticipated increases in patient access, prescriptions or utilization of PANCREAZE; the risk that the number of covered lives may differ from current estimates; uncertainties regarding patient and healthcare provider awareness and adoption of PANCREAZE; the possibility that competitive pricing actions formulary decisions by other payors, or changes in coverage policies or utilization management requirements, such as prior authorization or step therapy, could impact patient access to PANCREAZE; the financial impact of rebates. Discounts or other contractual terms associated with preferred formulary status on the Company's revenues and profitability; the risk that changes in healthcare laws and regulations, including those affecting the Medicare Part D program, drug pricing or reimbursement, could adversely affect coverage or reimbursement for PANCREAZE; the Company’s ability to maintain adequate supply of PANCREAZE to meet demand; potential changes in the competitive landscape for pancreatic enzyme replacement therapies; and the Company's ability to maintain commercial viability of PANCREAZE.

The above factors, risks and uncertainties are difficult to predict, contain uncertainties that may materially affect actual results and may be beyond the Company's control. New factors, risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors, risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore any of these statements may prove to be inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation or warranty by the Company or any other person that the Company's objectives and plans will be achieved. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date such statements were made or any earlier date indicated, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in underlying assumptions or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Contacts

VIVUS LLC

T: +1 (650) 934-5200